Why was Kai Cenat banned from Twitch? The guideline violation explained

18 April 2023, 11:23

Why did Kai Cenat get banned from Twitch?
Picture: @kaicenat via Twitch

By Katie Louise Smith

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Twitch has banned its most subscribed streamer Kai Cenat for the fifth time, and fans are confused about why.

Over the past few years, Kai Cenat has built a huge following on Twitch, overtaking several streamers to become the number one creator on the platform. But his success with his livestreams does not make him exempt from Twitch's Community Guidelines.

Since gaining popularity on Twitch, Kai Cenat has faced multiple controversies, some of which have resulted in a temporary ban from streaming. On April 17, he confirmed that he had once again been banned with a tweet reading: "BANNED"

Here's what you need to know about why he was banned, and how long the ban may be.

Why was Kai Cenat banned from Twitch?

Kai Cenat Twitch ban explained: What happened?

No official explanation has been given for Kai Cenat's ban just yet, but it appears as though he has violated some of Twitch's community guidelines.

When fans click onto his Twitch page, the message reads: "This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Earlier this week, Kai Cenat rode a dirt bike indoors which may have prompted the streaming platform to issue a temporary ban. Popular streamer Jinnytty was also previously banned for 'driving recklessly on scooter' back in 2020, and fans have assumed that this is a similar situation.

Twitch's Community Guidelines include a section titled 'Self-Destructive Behavior', which explicitly "prohibit[s] activity that may endanger your life, lead to your physical harm, or encourage others to engage in physically harmful behavior." Needless to say, riding a dirt bike indoors would have definitely violated those rules.

Others have also joked that Twitch banned him because he opened a gift from rival streaming platform Kick live in one of his streams, but that doesn't appear to be true.

Twitch usually never comments on the banning on certain individuals, but Kai may explain the reason behind his ban when he eventually returns to his stream.

How long will Kai Cenat be banned on Twitch for?

It's not the first time Kai Cenat has been banned from Twitch – this is his fifth temporary ban from the platform. It also marks his second ban in 2023.

In 2022, he was banned for 30 days which prompted him to tweet that he was "done" with the platform.

His other bans have lasted around 3 days. It's unclear just how long his ban will be this time around, but it will no doubt be temporary once again. Watch this space.

