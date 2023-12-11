Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes welcome second child Novie Nell Deyes

11 December 2023, 20:01

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes are now parents of two
Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes are now parents of two. Picture: @zoesugg via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Zoe and Alfie are now parents to Ottilie Rue Deyes and Novie Nell Deyes.

Congratulations to Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes who have just announced the birth of their second baby! Yep, Zalfie are now parents of two!

The iconic British YouTube couple, who have been together since 2012, shared an adorable video of their newborn daughter, named Novie Nell Deyes, alongside a cute caption: "Just in time for Christmas! 6/12/23"

Novie is the couple's second child, and second daughter. They welcomed Ottilie Rue Deyes, known as Ottie, back in August 2021.

Zoe and Alfie share their pregnancy news in July 2023
Zoe and Alfie share their pregnancy news in July 2023. Picture: @zoesugg via Instagram

Novie name meaning: What does Zoe and Alfie's baby name mean?

Neither Zoe or Alfie have explained what Novie's name means, or why they picked it, just yet but Zoe will no doubt share everything with her followers whenever she's ready.

The unique name doesn't have an official meaning, but it's likely a variation of the name Nova. Nova means "new", and is also an "astronomic term given to bright stars that appear suddenly in the sky and release powerful energy". (Via The Bump)

Zoe's fans and followers have been trying to predict the name they would choose for their new baby, and Nova was a amongst the popular predictions so fans will obviously be excited to hear that they've opted for Novie.

Earlier this year, Zoe and Alfie finally got engaged after 11 years of being together. In September, they shared their excited news on social media with a sweet video.

Congrats to Zoe and Alfie!

