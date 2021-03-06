Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes are expecting their first baby

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes announce pregnancy on Instagram. Picture: @zoesugg, @alfiedeyes via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Zoe and Alfie, who have been together since 2012, announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby girl in September.

Huge congratulations are in order for long-time YouTube couple Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes because they've just announced that they're expecting their first child together!

Sharing an adorable video to Instagram, Zoe confirmed the news, writing: "We’re super excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September"

In the video, set to Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow', Zoe shows off her baby bump and shares a glimpse of her ultrasound. The video ends with both Zoe and Alfie sharing their adorable baby scan photo.

Friends and fans of the couple have been sharing messages of congratulations in the comments. Louise Pentland wrote "Congratulations you two! Amazing, wonderful news! Welcome to the Mum Club!"

Zoe's brother Joe Sugg wrote, "The best news! Congratulations. Cannot wait to be a 'Funcle'". Alfie's sister Poppy Deyes also commented, "I love her so much already".

Mark Ferris, Niomi Smart, Saffron Barker and Nicola Chapman, to name a few, have also shared their congrats with the parents-to-be.

Alfie also shared a cute video to Instagram, set to Bon Iver's Beach Baby.

Zoe and Alfie have been dating since 2012. Back in October 2020, Alfie shared an adorable Instagram post celebrating their 8 year anniversary. Zoe also shared the first photo they ever took together, on the day they met in August 2012.

Congrats to Zalfie!