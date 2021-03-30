Arkansas just passed a bill banning gender-affirming healthcare for trans kids

By Jazmin Duribe

More than 80 bills restricting trans rights have been introduced by Republican lawmakers in the US so far this year.

Arkansas are the first state to pass a bill stopping doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to transgender kids.

On Monday (Mar 29), the Senate voted 28-7 in favour of the legislation. The Save Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act prohibits trans kids from accessing hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery. Doctors also cannot refer them to other healthcare providers for treatment. In addition, private insurers can refuse to cover gender-affirming healthcare for transgender people of all ages.

The bill will now be passed to Arkansas' Republican governor, Asa Hutchinson, who has not confirmed if he supports it or not. However, on Friday (Mar 26), Hutchinson signed a law that would allow doctors to refuse to treat someone on religious or moral grounds, which many worry could lead them to turn away LGBTQ+ patients for treatments.

Arkansas just passed a bill banning gender-affirming healthcare for trans kids. Picture: Getty Images, DEREK R. HENKLE/AFP via Getty Images

Hutchinson now has five days – not including Sunday – after the bill reaches his desk to sign it into law or veto the legislation before it becomes law without his signature. If signed, the ban would take effect in late summer.

Actress Laverne Cox hit out at the bill in a video recorded for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). She said: "It's exhausting. I encourage us to look at this in the context of years-long attempts to stigmatise and further marginalise trans people and have that stigma codified into law.

"This is not new. We've seen bathroom bills, we’ve seen other bills in previous years, and now we see bills like HB 1570, which would criminalise doctors providing healthcare – medically necessary health care – to children."

Supporters of the trans community have also spoken out against the bill and noted the detrimental effect it will have on Arkansas' transgender youth.

This is fucking abhorrent. https://t.co/330NSTZGCm — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 29, 2021

Horrific. This won’t stop transitioning. Just like banning abortion won’t stop abortions. It will just stop SAFE transitioning. It will also cost more lives than we can fathom. This is so disgusting and inhumane. Trans lives matter. Trans health matters. Trans kids matter. 💔 https://t.co/i4jknOrOuC — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 30, 2021

Your Hate will not be final. Love will always win in the end! https://t.co/X9t4cxKNNr — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 30, 2021

transphobes don't just strip trans women of being women and trans men of being men...



as you can see in arkansas and states across the country, they strip trans children of being children, and essentially, they strip all trans people of simply being people — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) March 30, 2021

Good morning to everyone who isn't trying to ban Healthcare for our trans youth.



Shame on you, Arkansas. 🤬 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 30, 2021

I don’t think the average person realizes that the Arkansas bill will make families flee the state. And those who can’t afford to leave will have their or their children’s bodies ripped out of their own control.



It is absolutely hideous. — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) March 30, 2021

In 2021 alone, more than 80 bills restricting trans rights have been introduced by Republican lawmakers in the US – the highest number of anti-trans legislative proposals ever filed in a single year. Most include banning transgender kids from certain sports teams and stopping their access to gender-affirming healthcare.

Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee have passed bills that restricts trans girls and women from competing in school sports teams that do not match the sex that athletes were assigned at birth. And on Monday, South Dakota's Republican Governor Kristi Noem issued two executive orders limiting participation on women's and girls' school sports teams to people assigned female at birth. However, there is no research suggesting that trans girls have a competitive advantage.