Eminem's child Stevie has come out as non-binary

13 August 2021, 16:45

By Jazmin Duribe

Stevie's mother is Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott.

Eminem's adopted child Stevie has come out as non-binary.

In case you didn't know, Eminem has three children: Stevie, Hailie and Alaina. The 'Lose Yourself' rapper legally adopted Stevie, formerly known as Whitney, in 2005, after he briefly reconciled with Stevie's mother Kim Scott.

Kim is also the mother of Eminem's biological daughter Hailee, while Eminem adopted Alaina – who is the daughter of Kim's late twin sister Dawn – following her mother's death. Stevie's biological father is tattoo artist Eric Hartter. He passed away from an alleged drug overdose in 2019.

Eminem's child Stevie has come out as non-binary. Picture: Alamy, @st0nedc0w via TikTok

Last week, Stevie announced they were non-binary on TikTok and that their chosen pronouns are "they/she/he". The clip starts with the words: "Watch me become more comfortable with myself," before flashing through photos of Stevie when they went by Whitney with she/her pronouns. As the photos progress, Whitney becomes Stevie, and her pronouns change to "she/they". And finally, at the end of the video, Stevie changes to allow all pronouns.

Stevie received support from their followers in the comment section and, at the time of writing, the video has almost 11,000 views. It was also liked by their sister Hailie.

Stevie's bio now reads: "Any pronouns." They also added the hashtags "genderfluid" and "bi" to the clip. In 2017, Stevie revealed they were bisexual in a now-deleted Instagram post on National Coming Out Day.

In the comment section, Stevie revealed what made them choose their new name. They wrote: "I spent a long time trying to pick a name I felt comfortable with and the first name I felt comfortable with is Stevie."

Eminem is yet to comment on Stevie coming out, but we'll be sure to update you if he does. 

