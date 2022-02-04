TikTok star Emira D'Spain makes history as first Black trans Victoria's Secret model

By Jazmin Duribe

"I want to empower young trans women and men around the world to show them that the beauty and fashion industries are changing, especially if you are a POC."

Emira D'Spain is officially the first Black transgender woman to model for Victoria's Secret.

If Emira looks a little familiar to you, it's probably because you've seen her all over your FYP before. Emira, known as @xoxoemira on TikTok, regularly goes viral on the platform thanks to her flawless GRWM makeup tutorials, uber-glam outfits and love of baby pink blusher.

On Wednesday (Feb 2), Emira confirmed she would be modelling for Victoria's Secret alongside images of her in a seductive red lingerie set for Valentine's Day. She wrote: "Honoured to be the first Black trans girl working with @victoriassecret. As a kid I only DREAMED of being a part of Victoria’s Secret."

Emira D'Spain makes history as first Black trans Victoria's Secret model. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, @xoxoemira via Instagram

Emira went on to thank Brazilian model and actress Valentina Sampaio, who became the first trans model to work with Victoria's Secret in 2019, after she fronted a campaign for the brand's PINK line. She added: "@valentts paved the way and it’s such an honor to continue that legacy on the first day of black history month. Go watch my TikTok to see and stay tuned for more to come."

Emira being hired by the lingerie brand is welcome change, especially because historically Victoria's Secret hasn't had a great track record when it comes to being inclusive. In a 2018 interview with Vogue, Ed Razek – who was the brand's Chief Marketing Officer at the time – received backlash after saying he didn't think Victoria's Secret annual fashion show should include "transsexuals" or plus-size people.

He told the publication: "It's like, why doesn’t your show do this? Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy."

Razek later apologised for his comments and with brands like Savage x Fenty dominating the lingerie industry, Victoria's Secret is now attempting to become more inclusive.

Emira told USA TODAY: "My entire platform is built on confidence and self-love. I want to empower young trans women and men around the world to show them that the beauty and fashion industries are changing, especially if you are a POC. I am so grateful to work with Victoria’s Secret and hope this paves the way for those after me."