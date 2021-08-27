Trans student Gavin Grimm wins over $1.3 million from school district over discriminatory bathroom policy

27 August 2021, 15:28

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Gavin Grimm's historic case ended up in Supreme Court.

A Virginia school board has agreed to pay over $1.3 million to a transgender former student who sued the school over its bathroom policy.

In June 2015, Gavin Grimm sued his school district for violation of the Equal Protection Clause and Title IX of the U.S. Education Amendments of 1972 after he was banned from using the boys bathroom at Gloucester County High School. The school's policy prohibited any child with "gender identity issues" from using shared bathrooms with other boys and girls.

Gavin was forced to use an "alternative appropriate private facility" even after he started hormone therapy, had gender-affirming surgery and obtained a Virginia state ID card which listed his sex as male, ACLU reports. This left him feeling humiliated and alienated from his classmates.

READ MORE: Leave Britney Alone creator Cara Cunningham has come out as a transgender woman

Virginia school board must pay over $1.3 million to trans former student who sued over its bathroom policy
Virginia school board must pay over $1.3 million to trans former student who sued over its bathroom policy. Picture: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Out

On Thursday (Aug 26), Gloucester County School Board were ordered to pay over $1.3 million in legal fees and costs that Gavin had petitioned for after a six-year legal battle.

In June, the Supreme Court decided not to review the ruling that the school board's discriminatory restroom policy for transgender students violated Title IX and the Constitution. The case is the first time a federal court has decided that Title IX protects transgender students' right to use bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.

Gender Neutral Toilet
Gender Neutral Toilet. Picture: Alamy

The costly legal battle could have easily been avoided if the school board had just let Gavin use the boys' bathroom. In a statement via the ACLU, Gavin said: "Rather than allow a child equal access to a safe school environment, the Gloucester School Board decided to fight this child for five years in a costly legal battle that they lost.

"I hope that this outcome sends a strong message to other school systems, that discrimination is an expensive losing battle."

Trending on PopBuzz

Timothée Chalamet quiz

QUIZ: Would Timothée Chalamet date you?

Quizzes

Mean Girls almost had a completely different ending

Mean Girls almost had a "completely different" ending

News

2021 TV shows: 24 must-watch shows coming soon

24 must-watch TV shows still to come in 2021

TV & Film

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams move into $2.2 million Colorado home

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams have moved to Colorado

YouTubers

JoJo Siwa first Dancing with the Stars cast member in a same-sex couple

JoJo Siwa makes history as first Dancing with the Stars contestant in a same-sex couple

News

Evan Peters sings Islands In the Stream with Frances Conroy in AHS Double Feature

Evan Peters sings Dolly Parton karaoke in AHS: Double Feature and fans can't cope

American Horror Story

News

See more News

Transgender Olympian Laurel Hubbard has officially retired from weightlifting

Transgender Olympian Laurel Hubbard has officially retired from weightlifting

News

Simone Biles praised for prioritising mental health at Olympics

Simone Biles praised for prioritising her mental health after withdrawing from Olympic events

News

Tommy Dorfman comes out as a trans woman

Tommy Dorfman comes out as a trans woman

Quizzes

See more Quizzes

How controversial are your personal hygiene opinions?

QUIZ: How controversial are your personal hygiene opinions?

Quizzes

This Alignment test will reveal if you're more lawful good or chaotic evil

QUIZ: This Alignment test will reveal if you're more lawful good or chaotic evil

Quizzes

Which famous Tom will be your boyfriend?

QUIZ: Which famous Tom is your soulmate?

TV & Film

Which Disney Princess you are based on your zodiac sign?

QUIZ: We know which Disney Princess you are based on your star sign

TV & Film