IKEA's new bisexual loveseat in honour of Pride is being roasted by the internet

30 June 2021, 15:05

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

IKEA's Pride 2021 collection also includes asexual and two-spirit loveseats.

Just when you thought Pride month was almost over the big corporations slide one last bit of Pride merch under our noses. Case in point IKEA, who presented 10 Pride-themed loveseats designed by three LGBTQ+ artists and one straight male who is an ally.

On Tuesday (June 29), the Swedish furniture brand unveiled their loveseats and each is inspired by identities within the LGBTQ+ community. From a blue, pink and white rainbow-themed loveseat representing the transgender community to a purple, blue and pink loveseat covered in handprints inspired by the bisexual community, IKEA thought of it all.

Accompanying the loveseats were videos of people from the LGBTQ+ community sharing their personal stories about how they identify.

READ MORE: Coca-Cola banned the word "lesbian" on their customisable Pride bottles

IKEA's new bisexual loveseat in honour of Pride is being roasted by the internet
IKEA's new bisexual loveseat in honour of Pride is being roasted by the internet. Picture: IKEA, Cassy Athena via YouTube

The bisexual loveseat in particular has become a huge discussion point. As well as being covered in 3D handprints, it also reads: "When you change or to and nobody believes you," which was written by bisexual poet Brian, who is describing his experience with homophobia and bullying in high school.

It was designed by Canadian artist Charlotte Carbone, who also designed the non-binary and gender fluid loveseats. Is it eye-catching? Yes. Does it have a lovely message? Yes. Is it incredibly impractical and reminiscent of sofa's made of other people's skin seen in horror movies? Also yes. As you can imagine, the internet had thoughts…

Here's all the memes and reactions to IKEA's Pride 2021 collection.

As well as the bisexual loveseat, there's nine other designs: pansexual, non-binary, lesbian, gender fluid, asexual, two-spirt and two transgender loveseats.

In a statement to Refinery29, IKEA Canada said: "This year, we knew we wanted to do something that highlighted the diversity within the 2SLGBTQ+ community to provide more space for identities who may not receive the same level of attention during Pride, especially during COVID-19. In collaboration with our creative agency, we wanted to create a platform to celebrate all these different identities in a way that only IKEA could – through loveseats representing the many different Pride flags."

If you want to snap one of these one-of-a-kind loveseats up, sorry, they're actually not on sale. The loveseats are on display in IKEA stores across Canada.

