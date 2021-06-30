IKEA's new bisexual loveseat in honour of Pride is being roasted by the internet

By Jazmin Duribe

IKEA's Pride 2021 collection also includes asexual and two-spirit loveseats.

Just when you thought Pride month was almost over the big corporations slide one last bit of Pride merch under our noses. Case in point IKEA, who presented 10 Pride-themed loveseats designed by three LGBTQ+ artists and one straight male who is an ally.

On Tuesday (June 29), the Swedish furniture brand unveiled their loveseats and each is inspired by identities within the LGBTQ+ community. From a blue, pink and white rainbow-themed loveseat representing the transgender community to a purple, blue and pink loveseat covered in handprints inspired by the bisexual community, IKEA thought of it all.

Accompanying the loveseats were videos of people from the LGBTQ+ community sharing their personal stories about how they identify.

IKEA's new bisexual loveseat in honour of Pride is being roasted by the internet. Picture: IKEA, Cassy Athena via YouTube

The bisexual loveseat in particular has become a huge discussion point. As well as being covered in 3D handprints, it also reads: "When you change or to and nobody believes you," which was written by bisexual poet Brian, who is describing his experience with homophobia and bullying in high school.

It was designed by Canadian artist Charlotte Carbone, who also designed the non-binary and gender fluid loveseats. Is it eye-catching? Yes. Does it have a lovely message? Yes. Is it incredibly impractical and reminiscent of sofa's made of other people's skin seen in horror movies? Also yes. As you can imagine, the internet had thoughts…

Here's all the memes and reactions to IKEA's Pride 2021 collection.

The Ikea pride collection is so insanely cool??? pic.twitter.com/yNfbcvrfjx — fairy (@mayamona_) June 28, 2021

therapist: the bisexual ikea couch isn't real it can't hurt you



the bisexual ikea couch: pic.twitter.com/0FVbP14Qsp — alex (@alex_abads) June 29, 2021

Cannot believe IKEA forgot to include the Italian Pride couch in their little promo. Allyship where pic.twitter.com/SowGNz90WN — sung (@killdads) June 29, 2021

The purple and pink Ikea couch we actually need pic.twitter.com/CkkILIfIgm — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) June 30, 2021

IKEA made a couch for me :) pic.twitter.com/CDL2fIlPHk — Mike Abrusci (@mikeabrusci) June 29, 2021

everyone is talking about how "nobody believes you" is written on the bi ikea couch but can we talk about how its COVERED IN FUCKING HANDS?????????? pic.twitter.com/dYgUAsJU8w — sand (@sanditimtom) June 29, 2021

just finished assembling the ikea straight man's couch pic.twitter.com/V3uvwOkOXx — staid (@staidindoors) June 29, 2021

ikea’s new gaslighting couch is EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/xXvhMPJ1x7 — rachel (@bugposting) June 29, 2021

Obsessed with how the bisexual Ikea couch turns into a horror movie prop when you change the text and colors around a little pic.twitter.com/JK5VpxPCFg — Pio (@wonderpetsfan1) June 29, 2021

Bisexual pride couch pic.twitter.com/03gGbm6KXG — Ranibow Sprimkle ™️ (@Muffin_Chips) June 30, 2021

As well as the bisexual loveseat, there's nine other designs: pansexual, non-binary, lesbian, gender fluid, asexual, two-spirt and two transgender loveseats.

In a statement to Refinery29, IKEA Canada said: "This year, we knew we wanted to do something that highlighted the diversity within the 2SLGBTQ+ community to provide more space for identities who may not receive the same level of attention during Pride, especially during COVID-19. In collaboration with our creative agency, we wanted to create a platform to celebrate all these different identities in a way that only IKEA could – through loveseats representing the many different Pride flags."

If you want to snap one of these one-of-a-kind loveseats up, sorry, they're actually not on sale. The loveseats are on display in IKEA stores across Canada.