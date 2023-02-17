Jeffree Star responds to backlash over "disgusting" comments about non-binary pronouns

By Katie Louise Smith

Jeffree's comments have been called "disgusting", "gross" and "embarrassing".

Jeffree Star is facing backlash on social media following comments he made about gender neutral pronouns – and by extension, non-binary people – on a recent podcast.

Jeffree appeared on an episode of the ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’ podcast where he sat down for a chat with the Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan. (And no, he is not Jeffree's NFL boyfriend. That's someone else who we has not been revealed yet.)

The pair discussed everything from the rumours about them dating, Jeffree's rise to internet fame and the reason he quit to the LGBTQ+ community, gender and sexuality in general.

During one particular discussion, Jeffree made some negative comments regarding they/them pronouns, which have been called "disgusting" by people on social media. He's now taken to his Instagram account to address the backlash.

The topic of conversation started with a chat between Jeffree and Taylor about sexuality and expression, which then evolved into a brief discussion about people who are transgender.

Taylor explains that he "doesn't understand it" so he does his best to keep an open mind. Jeffree then says it's "mentally complicated because our culture has made it more complicated".

Jeffree then goes on to slam gender neutral pronouns, saying that he's "not into all the other bullshit. The ‘they’ and ‘them.’ And all that extra shit that we added during the pandemic because everyone was so bored in their f*cking houses."

"They just started to make up more shit," he continued. "That’s why the conservatives like me, because I’m just real," he continued. "You’re not they and them. You’re trans — you’re male, or you’re female. And people get so mad when I say that. How are you a 'they?' What the f*ck does that mean? It’s stupid!"

It didn't take long for the clip to be shared on social media and people were quick to call Jeffree out for his offensive comments, disregarding gender neutral pronouns and in turn, seemingly dismissing the existence of non-binary people who use them.

Social media users have called his comments "disgusting", "gross" and "embarrassing".

YouTuber Daniel Preda wrote: "This is rich coming someone who constantly refers to themselves as an 'alien' in society. It’s really not that hard to respect people’s pronouns, but hey, anything for a little more attention that you crave so deeply, right? You’re embarrassing, Jefferson"

Another added: "This was actually disgusting to hear coming straight out of his mouth. I am not exaggerating."

This is rich coming someone who constantly refers to themselves as an “alien” in society. It’s really not that hard to respect people’s pronouns, but hey, anything for a little more attention that you crave so deeply, right? You’re embarrassing, Jefferson

Jeffree Star denying the existence of non-binary people for a minute straight.



“That’s why conservatives like me, because I’m just real.”



“How are you a ‘they’ wtf does that mean?”



After being slammed for his comments, Jeffree took to his Instagram Story to address the response.

"Now what we're not gonna today is lie on Jeffree Star's name and make up things that I never said!" he started. "So to anyone that is trying to make it seem like I said that non-binary don't exist, I never said that...Never said it, you're putting words in my mouth."

Jeffree continued: "I said I don’t like the pronouns and I don’t agree with them. I never said they don’t exist. Bitch, I’m a freak. I’m a part of the LGTBQ community! Bitch, I’m pansexual. I’m bisexual. I’m whatever the f*ck you wanna call me. I don't like labels."

Jeffree went on to add that he is "old school" and doesn't agree with "all these f*cking 30 terms".

"What we're not gonna do is say I'm against the LGBTQ community. Are you f*cking kidding me bitch, that's what I am. You don't have to agree with certain names labels and things," he said.