Leave Britney Alone creator Cara Cunningham has come out as a transgender woman

By Jazmin Duribe

"I am transitioning and I have no more apologies to make for who I am."

Cara Cunningham, creator of the viral Leave Britney Alone video, has come out as a transgender woman.

On Tuesday (Aug 17), Cara announced that she is transitioning and would be starting hormone replacement therapy the next day. "It's been 33 years coming and I'm happy to be in a place where I can embrace who I am. I have put my identity and personal happiness aside for so long, out of fear of rejection or me not wanting to embarrass my family," she explained.

"Then I realized anyone who actually loves me for me won't be embarrassed and would've shown actual genuine interest in how long I have felt this way, in the first place. I am transitioning and I have no more apologies to make for who I am.

READ MORE: Eminem's child Stevie has come out as non-binary

Leave Britney Alone creator Cara Cunningham has come out as a transgender woman. Picture: @itschriscrocker via Instagram

"This will be a lonely process in terms of emotional support from others, but I will be happy knowing I am doing this for myself and what I've needed for my gender dysphoria."

Cara also revealed she would no longer be answering to her former name. She added: "As my transition progresses – I will not be answering to Chris. It's Cara. Crocker was never & isn't actual my last name to begin with, just a stage name I had to pick when I was being sent threats online as a teenager. I'm not living out of fear or anyone else's terms any longer."

Cara has battled with her gender identity for years and has previously said she is a combination of both male and female. She has been living as a woman for three years but presenting as stereotypically masculine for her own safety.

In 2007, Cara went viral for defending Britney Spears in an emotional video where she famously said told the press: "Leave Britney alone!" The video was in response to the singer's comeback performance at the MTV Video Music Awards which was panned by critics. The video received four million views in only two days.

Cara actually sold the original Leave Britney Alone video as a non-fungible token (NFT) earlier this year to fund her transition. According to Pink News, the NFT was sold for 18.6942 ETH, which is over $40,000.