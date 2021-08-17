Good Girls star Mae Whitman comes out as pansexual

17 August 2021, 12:13 | Updated: 17 August 2021, 12:21

By Katie Louise Smith

"For me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best."

Good Girls star Mae Whitman has opened up about her sexuality, and has proudly come out as pansexual.

The 33-year-old actress, who plays Annie Marks on the now-cancelled NBC series, and who is also known for her roles in Arrested Development and Parenthood, took to Twitter and Instagram yesterday (August 17) to share her "proud + happy" news.

At the same time, Mae also expressed how proud she is to be part of Disney Channel's The Owl House, praising the show's queer representation for young viewers.

Mae Whitman proudly comes out as panseuxal
Mae Whitman proudly comes out as panseuxal. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Los Angeles Confidential Magazine, Jordin Althaus/NBC

In a tweet, Mae wrote: "I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)"

Mae also shared two links directing her followers to more information about the Bi+ community. One of those links was to GLAAD's 'Accelerating acceptance for the bi community', and the other to the Bisexual Resource Centre.

In another tweet, Mae also praised Disney Channel's The Owl House animated series for its queer representation, writing: “Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House.

"Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world!”

Mae voices lesbian character Amity Blight in the series. Fans have also now expressed how amazing it is that Mae voices the character, with one user writing, "the fact that amity is voiced by a queer woman is so special to me".

After sharing her coming out with her followers on social media, fans flocked to Mae's replies and comments to congratulate the actress and welcome her to the Bi+ and LGBTQ+ communities. Mae's Good Girls co-star Christina Hendricks also liked the post.

Congratulations to Mae! We love to see it!

