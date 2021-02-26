Hasbro is a releasing gender-neutral version of Mr Potato Head

By Jazmin Duribe

Don't worry, Mr and Mrs Potato Head are still here to stay.

A gender neutral version of Mr Potato Head, called Potato Head, is coming to a toy store near you.

The popular kid's toy, who stars in the Toy Story franchise alongside his wife Mrs Potato Head, is known for his removable glasses, mouth and nose. There's now even a baby Potato Head toy. Well Hasbro, the creators of Mr Potato Head, have now confirmed that they will roll out a gender neutral version of Mr Potato Head in Fall 2021 in a bid to be more inclusive.

"Hasbro is making sure all feel welcome in the Potato Head world by officially dropping the Mr from the Mr Potato Head brand name and logo to promote gender equality and inclusion," the toymakers said in a statement to CNN.

READ MORE: Over 25,000 sign homophobic petition to remove gay kiss from Creme Egg advert

Mr Potato Head is getting a gender neutral makeover. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar Animation Studios, @Hasbro via Twitter

"By offering a toy that exists outside of the binary of male and female, Hasbro is helping kids to simply see toys as toys, which encourages them to be their authentic selves outside of the pressures of traditional gender norms," said Rich Ferraro, a spokesperson for the LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD.

The move comes as toymakers have tried to become more inclusive to appeal to modern consumers. Barbie, which is made by Mattel, has recently released more inclusive Barbie dolls, including one with skin condition vitiligo, one in a wheelchair and one with a prosthetic limb.

Nevertheless, the Potato Head news caused an extremely mixed reaction online.

My favorite part of this whole Mr. Potato Head thing is watching people like Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene lose their shit over a plastic potato that stores its own body parts up its ass. — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) February 26, 2021

I LOVE the Potato Head gender situation because it’s a thing that literally ONLY bothers old people who aren’t affected by it. The ultimate victimless prank. Like when Tom Green taped bread to his head or whatever. No reason to get mad over it but people at the bank are PISSED — Rocco Botte (@rocco_botte) February 26, 2021

I don't care what they call Mr Potato Head: I just don't want him running the country — The Failed Anarchist Revival (@failedanarchist) February 26, 2021

When we were little, my brother, sister and I just threw all the Mr & Mrs Potato Head stuff into one box thus we had non-binary potatoes. — Diana Butler Bass (@dianabutlerbass) February 26, 2021

Finally the gender neutral Potatohead doll allows me—a trans person with a potato-shaped body—to feel represented — Redwall Abbey Head Baker (@JuliaFtacek) February 26, 2021

Don't worry, Mr and Mrs Potato Head are still here to stay, Hasbro confirmed. A tweet from the official account read: "Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD."

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!