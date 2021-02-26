Hasbro is a releasing gender-neutral version of Mr Potato Head

26 February 2021

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Don't worry, Mr and Mrs Potato Head are still here to stay.

A gender neutral version of Mr Potato Head, called Potato Head, is coming to a toy store near you.

The popular kid's toy, who stars in the Toy Story franchise alongside his wife Mrs Potato Head, is known for his removable glasses, mouth and nose. There's now even a baby Potato Head toy. Well Hasbro, the creators of Mr Potato Head, have now confirmed that they will roll out a gender neutral version of Mr Potato Head in Fall 2021 in a bid to be more inclusive.

"Hasbro is making sure all feel welcome in the Potato Head world by officially dropping the Mr from the Mr Potato Head brand name and logo to promote gender equality and inclusion," the toymakers said in a statement to CNN.

Mr Potato Head is getting a gender neutral makeover
Mr Potato Head is getting a gender neutral makeover. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar Animation Studios, @Hasbro via Twitter

"By offering a toy that exists outside of the binary of male and female, Hasbro is helping kids to simply see toys as toys, which encourages them to be their authentic selves outside of the pressures of traditional gender norms," said Rich Ferraro, a spokesperson for the LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD.

The move comes as toymakers have tried to become more inclusive to appeal to modern consumers. Barbie, which is made by Mattel, has recently released more inclusive Barbie dolls, including one with skin condition vitiligo, one in a wheelchair and one with a prosthetic limb.

Nevertheless, the Potato Head news caused an extremely mixed reaction online.

Don't worry, Mr and Mrs Potato Head are still here to stay, Hasbro confirmed. A tweet from the official account read: "Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD."

