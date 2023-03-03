Munroe Bergdorf denies she took part in a "demonic, full-moon blood ritual" at a Charli XCX event | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

"I mean, that's definitely not what I was doing at a Charli XCX promo party"

Have you ever been accused of attending a Satanic blood ritual? If so, you're in good company with Munroe Bergdorf.

The writer, activist and model stopped by PopBuzz HQ to speak about her new book Transitional and paint a self-portrait as part of our Portrait Mode series.

In Transitional, Munroe shares reflections from her own life to illustrate how transitioning is an essential part of all our lives, describing it as, "one of the most fundamental aspects of the human condition – a part of our experience as a conscious being, no matter who we are."

In addition to this, Munroe touches on the positives and negatives of social media, from providing a platform for her activism and now reducing her time on social media, using it "as a condiment rather than a main course."

Munroe Bergdorf Portrait Mode. Picture: PopBuzz

When asked about the craziest thing she's read about herself online, Munroe recalled a news article which, Munroe claims, accused her of taking part in a "blood ritual" at a Charli XCX promo party.

"I did a job with Charli XCX and she was releasing a single," Munroe said, "and I was part of the promo campaign. It was basically this Big Brother house that had gone into disarray and everyone was covered in blood."

"I was topless, and I had, like, two stars [over] my nipples, and I was covered in blood. The producer was like, ‘take a picture on the floor’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, camp.’"

Sounds fun! But unfortunately for Munroe the story didn't end there. "I didn't know that one day the Daily Mail would take that picture and run an article saying that I was part of a 'demonic ritual, full moon blood ritual, summoning spirits'. It's funny because it's kind of true."

Munroe continued: "I mean, I've always had an interest in the occult and stuff like that, but I mean, that's definitely not what I was doing at a Charli XCX promo party."

Regrettably, it appears the Daily Mail have scrubbed all evidence of the article from the internet. Sad!

Munroe Bergdorf. Picture: Getty

Reflecting on social media more broadly, Munroe wants to encourage others to go outside and touch the grass a little more.

Munroe said: "I think that really we need to just make social media work for us, rather than us work for it, because they're just platforms owned by billionaires who make money off of our data."

She continued: "Don't feel beholden to having to be so present, enjoy the real world and use social media as a condiment rather than a main course."

To watch the full interview with Munroe hit play on the video at the top of this page.

Transitional is out now.