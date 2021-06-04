Pride events 2021: What is (and isn’t) going on this year

Pride events 2021: What is (and isn’t) going on this year. Picture: PA / Getty

By Emma Clarke

Last year's Pride celebrations were stripped back owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but there is a plethora of events, parades and more taking place in 2021.

Coinciding with the month of the 1969 Stonewall riots, Pride Month is a global celebration of the LGBTQ+ community that is marked every June.

While traditionally the event is marked with a series of marches, parades and performances, things have been scaled back over the past year or so due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That said, people still marked the occasion virtually in 2020 and more and more activities have been given the green light this year, as restrictions continue to ease across the UK and beyond.

So, here’s everything that's happening over Pride Month 2021 and beyond.

READ MORE: 10 ways to be a trans ally in your day to day life

Pride events were cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

Pride 2021 events in the UK & USA:

UK

June 20 - Bi Pride - In place of the event that usually takes place in September, an online stream will kick off on June 20.

June 26 - London Trans Pride - Kicks off at 2pm at Hyde Park.

July 2-4 - UK Black Pride - The organisers are arranging a live, recorded event in east London. It's yet to be confirmed whether guests can attend in person, though.

August 7-8 - Brighton and Hove Pride - **CANCELLED** - Ticket holders can either transfer their ticket to the following year, donate the ticket amount to the Brighton Rainbow Fund, or apply for a refund.

August 27-30 - Manchester Pride Festival - Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Manchester's annual event is slated to go ahead this August. Performers include Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sigala, Example and Zara Larsson.

August 28 - Manchester Pride Parade - The theme for this year's event is 'Garden of Freedom' and is free to attend.

September 11 - Pride in London - The annual parade was cancelled last year, but organisers have pushed it back to September 2021 to allow the public to safely attend.

September 25 & 26 - Birmingham Pride - The theme for this year is 'Stronger Together'. Kids and seniors can also attend the event for free.

America

June 11-13 - Los Angeles Pride - LA-based revellers will be able to attend the outdoor, in-person, ticketed event this June.

June 11-12 - San Francisco's Pride Movie Night - Taking place at Oracle Park, the ticketed event will celebrate LGBTQ+ movies.

June 18 - NYC Pride's Pride Presents & Family Night - The LGBTQIA+ film event is returning this year. Titles to be shown include Kapaemahu and documentary, P.S. Burn This Letter Please.

June 26 - Los Angeles Pride's Cinespia - In association with the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, there will be an outdoor movie screening showing LGBTQ+ titles.

June 26-27 - Chicago's Pride in the Park - Held at Butler Field in Grant Park, Pride in the Park boasts headliners Chaka Khan, Tiësto and Gryffin.

June 27 - New York Pride - Kicking off from 12pm (EST), the virtually broadcast experience will include appearances from Wilson Cruz, Ceyenne Doroshow and Menaka Guruswamy.

June 27 - NYC Pride Island - This ticketed, virtual event will be headlined by legendary DJ, Lina Bradford. You can secure your place now.

Have we missed something? Get in touch @ PopBuzz to let us know!