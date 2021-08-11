Robin comes out as bisexual in Batman: Urban Legends comic

11 August 2021, 12:08 | Updated: 11 August 2021, 12:16

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Is Tim Drake bi? Here's what went down in the latest Batman: Urban Legends comic.

Batman's faithful sidekick Robin is bisexual in the DC Comics, it has been revealed.

In the most recent issue of Batman: Urban Legends, Tim Drake (Robin's civilian name) agrees to go on a romantic date with a male character named Bernard Dowd.

In part 1 of the 'Sum of Our Parts' story, Tim meets up with Bernard for dinner but the drama kicks off when Bernard is kidnapped by Chaos Monsters. Luckily, Robin manages to rescue Bernard and suddenly he has a "lightbulb moment" while fighting off the Chaos Monsters.

READ MORE: Luca fans are convinced it's a gay love story and the memes are iconic

Robin comes out as bisexual in new Batman comic
Robin comes out as bisexual in new Batman comic. Picture: Alamy, Getty Images

Later, Tim knocks on Bernard's door. "Tim Drake… do you want to go on a date with me?" Bernard asks. Tim then replies: "Yeah… Yeah, I think I want that."

'Sum of Our Parts' was written by Meghan Fitzmartin artist Belén Ortega and colourist Alejandro Sánchez. Speaking about the emotional moment Robin came out on Twitter, Megan wrote: "My goal in writing has been and will always be to show just how much God loves you. You are so incredibly loved and important and seen.

"Forever grateful to be trusted with Tim Drake and his story and honored to work with the amazingly talented @BelenOrtega_ and @loquesunalex." In a separate tweet announcing that the comic's last chapter had been released, Belén added the Pride flag to the post.

Although Tim Drake/Robin isn't the first LGBTQ+ superhero, fans were thrilled he had come out having actually speculated that he might be gay or bisexual for years.

Congrats Robin/Tim! 🏳️‍🌈

