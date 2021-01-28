Using swear words is a sign of intelligence and creativity, study finds

28 January 2021, 16:30 | Updated: 28 January 2021, 16:51

Using swear words is a sign of intelligence and creativity, study finds
Using swear words is a sign of intelligence and creativity, study finds. Picture: Bravo, Getty Images
Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Knew it.

Good news for serial potty-mouths: Swearing is a sign of intelligence and creativity. In fact, studies have found that swearing actually has a whole load of benefits.

Swearing is often looked down upon and it's sometimes said to be an indication of being uneducated. However, Professor Timothy Jay reckons it can actually be an indication of honesty and creativity.

Professor Jay is professor emeritus of psychology at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and he's been studying the use of swear words for more than 40 years. So, he knows a lot about the subject.

READ MORE: Scotland is the first country in the world to make period products free

Fuck you concept photo.
Fuck you concept photo. Picture: Getty Images

"The benefits of swearing have just emerged in the last two decades, as a result of a lot of research on brain and emotion, along with much better technology to study brain anatomy," he told CNN.

2015 study, authored by Professor Jay, found well-educated people were better at coming up with swear words than people with less words in their vocabulary.

For the study, participants were asked to list as many words that start with F, A or S in one minute. Next they had to come up with curse words that start with the same three letters. The study found those who came up with the most F, A and S words also managed to produce the most swear words.

"Language is correlated with intelligence. People that are good at language are good at generating a swearing vocabulary," Professor Jay said.

Three 2017 studies also there was a link between cursing and honesty. Professor Jay added: "When you're honestly expressing your emotions with powerful words, then you're going to come across as more honest."

Further research also found that people who cursed had improved tolerance to pain and it was an indication of creativity because swearing uses the right side (or creative side) of the brain.

BBC

You officially have permission to swear more.

Trending on PopBuzz

Can you score 100% on this Draco Malfoy quiz?

QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this Draco Malfoy quiz?

Harry Potter

Disney+ Star: Price, release date and all the shows coming in February

Every show and movie coming to Disney+ Star in February

News

Troye Sivan had a very awkward run in with fan at the sexual health clinic

Troye Sivan had a very awkward run in with a fan at the sexual health clinic

Troye Sivan

Here's how to do the Silhouette Challenge on TikTok

Everybody is doing the Silhouette Challenge on TikTok and we're living for it

Viral

Katherine Heigl slams Grey's Anatomy's Alex and Izzie ending

Katherine Heigl slams Alex and Izzie’s Grey's Anatomy ending

Grey's Anatomy

Madi Monroe

Madi Monroe: 14 facts about the TikTok star you need to know

Viral

News

See more News

Gemma Style - My Life in 20 interview

Gemma Styles reveals the 5 things she can’t live without | My Life In 20

Interviews

Scotland is officially the first country in the world to provide free period products

Scotland is the first country in the world to make period products free
Kamala Harris Twitter Bio Gender Pronouns

Kamala Harris is being praised for including her gender pronouns in her social bios

LGBTQ

Quizzes

See more Quizzes

Can we guess your height based on your celebrity crush?

QUIZ: Can we guess your height based on your celebrity crushes?

Quizzes

QUIZ: Can you guess the star sign of these celebrities?

QUIZ: Can you guess the zodiac sign of these celebrities?

Quizzes

2021 prediction quiz: What three things will happen to you?

QUIZ: What three things will happen to you in 2021?

Quizzes