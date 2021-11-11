Every celebrity sex toy you can buy right now

By Jazmin Duribe

From Demi Lovato to Dakota Johnson, here's every celebrity sex toy you can buy right now.

Let's talk about sex…toys. Believe it or not, more and more celebrities are diving into the world of sexual pleasure. Remember when every celebrity on Earth had their own perfume? Yeah, it's sex toys now.

There's been a social shift in our attitudes towards sex and it appears we're becoming more open to publicly discussing sexual wellness. And thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that saw us trapped in our homes for months on end with little human contact outside of our social bubbles, the sales of sex toys have only increased.

Some brands are even bringing out sex toys modelled on our favourite celebrities (The Pete Davidson sex toy is actually covered in tattoos.) But does your favourite star have their own sex toy? Probably. Here's your comprehensive guide to all the celebrity sex toy you can buy right now.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has officially entered the sex toy world with a new gender-inclusive vibrator named The Demi Wand.

In November, Demi announced they had collaborated with Bellasa on a new vibrator just in time for the holidays. The Demi Wand is a "revolutionary wand concealed in a discreet case that blends seamlessly with your accessories" and costs $79. With a whopping eight different modes, Bellasa also claims that the product is "whisper quiet" and "uses the most cutting edge technology in sex tech".

Demi said they created the toy in the hopes of taking the stigma away from pleasure. We love a sex-positive Disney icon!

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson has launched her own sex toy – a butt plug – with sexual wellness brand Maude.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress has actually been working with the brand as co-creative director and investor since November 2020. And one of the first order's of business for Dakota was to make an anal product. Behold: The Cone.

The Cone is an inclusive toy that was designed using feedback from Maude's male and female customers. The "starter size" toy, which retails for an affordable $30, is made from a "soft-touch silicone" and comes in a sleek charcoal or more festive forest green. That's because Dakota believes it's not socks, money or the latest iPhone that your family needs for Christmas, it's a butt plug.

"Oh, this is going in everybody’s stocking. Are you kidding? It’s the perfect stocking stuffer. You think your uncle hasn’t wanted a butt plug his entire life? You’re lying," Dakota told InStyle. "I think it's a thing a lot of people don’t want to buy for themselves. First of all, namely, because they’re called 'butt plugs', and everyone’s going to be like, 'Oh God, I’m not going to buy that. I don’t want that on my credit card statement.'

"But people are more curious than you want to believe they are, and people are more sexual than they want to believe they are. I think everyone should have a cone for Christmas."

Well, that's Secret Santa sorted.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for being a bit of a lifestyle and wellness guru thanks to her growing Goop empire. So, it's only right that after releasing a vagina-scented candle and Yoni eggs, Gwyneth would progress to sex toys.

In February, Goop launched it's first-ever vibrator. The $95 Double-Sided Wand Vibrator features two independent vibrating ends for maximum pleasure. There's a total of sixty-four (!!!) vibrational settings to play with and it's water-resistant, so it can be used in the bath or shower.

As you can imagine, the vibrator quickly sold out when it launched and so Gwyneth brought out another: The Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator. The $89 tool warms to just above body temperature with the touch of a button, making it feel like you're actually with another human. It's also flexible enough to curve with your body and has 10 vibration patterns with varying intensities.

Goop actually has countless sex toys on the website and although most aren't made by Goop directly they're still endorsed by Gwyneth herself.

Lily Allen

Lily Allen launched her own sex toy, named Liberty, with adult toy brand Womanizer last year.

Liberty is made with hypoallergenic medical grade silicone and features Pleasure-Air Technology that stimulates the clitoris. The £69 device also comes in various colours, and comes with lubricant.

Lily started working with the brand to create a more open and sex positive world. She said: "Sex toys are still seen as a taboo. Female pleasure in itself is a taboo subject. The only way to make subjects no longer taboo is to speak about them openly, frequently and without shame or guilt."

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne is now the co-owner and creative adviser of sexual wellness and tech company Lora DiCarlo. (Hardly surprising if you remember those famous paparazzi photos that show her hauling a giant leather sex bench into her new house with then-girlfriend Ashley Benson…)

Cara actually has a whole range of toys ranging from $95 to $290. One of Cara's personal favourites is The Baci, a clitoral massager that simulates both stroking and sucking. "I’m like a kid at the candy shop. That’s my job – to test out sex toys. That is the coolest thing ever," Cara told Cosmopolitan.

And like Dakota, the supermodel has been gifting her toys to friends for the holidays. In fact, she's had people reach out to her in the hope of grabbing a freebie. She continued: "It’s really funny when people I haven’t spoken to in so long will hit me up and be like, 'Hey, can I get a sex toy?'. We’re not even friends anymore. What are you talking about?"

