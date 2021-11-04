You can buy a sex toy inspired by Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has some stiff competition from Pete Davidson fans.

Guys… there's a Pete Davidson sex toy and, um, it's a lot.

In case you didn't know, Pete is a bit of a heartthrob. The comedian has been linked to some of the world's most desirable women: Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and, most recently, Kim Kardashian.

Now that might be in part due to a comment Ariana made about the size of his, er, package back in 2019 while they were in a relationship. In response to a fan who was curious about the length of Ariana's song 'Pete' from her album Sweetener, Ariana tweeted: "Like 10 inches... oh fuck ... I mean ... like a lil over a minute." And just like that, Pete became known for having Big Dick Energy.

Well, clearly Pete has something that we all want and now it's accessible to the masses. So, adult website CamSoda decided to capitalise on his allure and release an explicit toy that is inspired by Pete.

Just like Pete, the phallic piece is covered in colourful tattoos that include a pin-up girl, roses and "MOM" in a heart. You can see it for yourself here.

Not only that, but the sex toy uses teledildonics, an interactive feature that gyrates when Pete comes up on TV. The company description reads: "As Pete graces people’s television screens on Saturday Night Live – and is permanently plastered across their timelines on Instagram with girls fawning over him – they can sync their smart dildos (aka teledildonics) to his appearances on SNL. When he pops up on their screen, their dildos will gyrate accordingly." I-

While there's no price point available right now, CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker said the toy would allow Pete's fans to "get to know him more intimately".

Mr Parker is surely capitalising on Pete's pulling power now that he's rumoured to be dating Kim Kardashian. Ever since they kissed on Saturday Night Live, rumours have been swirling that they're enjoying each other's company. Just recently, People published photos of Kim and Pete holding hands on a rollercoaster. The duo were also seen having a romantic dinner in Staten Island together…

