5SOS' Ashton Irwin rushed to hospital during show after suffering "stroke" symptoms

By Jazmin Duribe

Ashton was suffering from heat exhaustion and had begun to lose his vision.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

5 Seconds of Summer have confirmed that Ashton Irwin is "recovering well" after he was rushed to hospital during their show at The Woodlands in Texas.

The 'Youngblood' singers have been touring the US but the band were forced to halt their show on Monday (June 27) after Ashton started experiencing stroke-like symptoms while on stage.

After fans grew concerned for Ashton's health, 5SOS shared an update on Instagram. "Update: As you may have heard, last night’s show ended early due to a medical incident during the show," the statement read.

"Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for tests and a medical review. As a result, it was advised Ashton had experienced extreme heat and exhaustion."

READ MORE: Ashton Irwin opens up about body dysmorphia in powerful Skinny Skinny lyrics

SOS' Ashton Irwin rushed to hospital during show after suffering "stroke" symptoms. Picture: Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio, Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

The band added: "Thankfully and most importantly, he is feeling ok and recovering well. We apologise to all the fans in attendance for the show being cut short. Ticketholders please check your emails, you will be updated as soon as we have more information. Thank you, 5SOS."

The band also said that following medical advice they would have to postpone their show in Arkansas on Tuesday (June 28). The date has now been moved to July 26 and that will be the last date of their North American tour.

Ashton then shared on Twitter that he began suffering from "stroke" symptoms caused by heat and exhaustion.

He tweeted: "I suffered from an intense migraine brought on by exhaustion and overheating onstage which made me loose my vision and gave me symptoms of stroke in the left side of my body. So the decision was to end the show there and then.

"It’s always amazing to play a massive energetic show in every environment thrown at us. Unfortunately this time my body gave out due to heat exhaustion. I was in tears in the ambulance, because I feel I’ve let many people down. I’m looking after myself and getting rest now."

He continued: "I feel so loved and looked after by my brothers and team and all of you. this is the price a dehydrated drummer pays when he takes on Texas heat. All will be made right, ticketing wise, and rescheduling wise. I love you. Thanks for the love. I’ll be back onstage ASAP!"

Ashton Irwin Tweets. Picture: @Ashton5SOS via Twitter

5SOS Statement. Picture: @5sos via Instagram

Fans have since been sharing messages of support for Ashton and wishing for his speedy recovery.

One wrote: "never feel guilty! ofc it’s disappointing for some (and mostly for yourself i imagine) but you’re incredible and i’m so glad that you’re feeling okay. you could never ever let us down. we all love you," while another added: "We had the greatest time Ashton and we are grateful you gave us your all. And we don’t blame you, the Texas heat is brutal! Rest, and take it easy. We will be here for you whenever you are ready to perform again. Thank you for giving us the wonderful night that you did give."

Get better soon Ashton!

Read more 5SOS stories here: