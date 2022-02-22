5SOS fans believe Luke Hemmings married Sierra Deaton thanks to his viral TikTok

By Jazmin Duribe

Is Luke Hemmings married? Fans think the singer married Sierra Deaton in a secret ceremony…

5SOS fans believe Luke Hemmings secretly married his fiancée Sierra Deaton.

The couple got engaged in February 2021 in Malibu, California, and have been dating since February 2018. However, Luke and Sierra kept the news of their engagement private until June when Luke announced on Instagram: "With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year. I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you."

Now fans believe that the couple have tied the knot in secret because of Luke's now-viral TikTok, which he shared on Monday (Feb 21).

Is Luke Hemmings married? Picture: @lukehemmings via TikTok, @sierradeaton via Instagram

In the TikTok video, Luke is playing his guitar and singing to one of Sierra's songs, 'Little Do You Know'. (ICYMI, Sierra is a talented singer too and she won the third and final series of X-Factor US alongside her ex-boyfriend Alex Kinsey. She's also provide vocals on 5SOS and Luke's songs.)

As the song begins, a voiceover says: "When you marry the girl that wrote this banger."

Interesting, very interesting.

The video quickly sent the 5SOS fandom into meltdown and they excitedly shared memes about Luke's possible secret marriage.

Luke HeMMINGS IS MARRIED 5SOS ARE DROPPING A SINGLE IN NEXT WEEK WHATS NEXT I AM LOSING MY MKND pic.twitter.com/NHK6b05abC — YASMIN (@THE1975lRWlN) February 20, 2022

luke hemmings LUKE HEMMINGS

is married IS MARRIED pic.twitter.com/BIVt1RJ6J0 — ً (@placesinsaigon) February 20, 2022

i didn’t know i needed luke hemmings singing little do you know until i heard luke hemmings singing little do you know pic.twitter.com/WKoqyCa3uC — best of 5sos (@bestofsos) February 20, 2022

Luke Hemmings look what you have done pic.twitter.com/sF5kQx9by2 — kay 卌 ◟̽◞̽ TPWK | 5SOS5 is coming (@kaylum4ever) February 20, 2022

Luke hemmings after posting that snippet on tiktok pic.twitter.com/bJ3iQ0KYWo — Maria (@stanningsos) February 19, 2022

LUKE HEMMINGS STANS ARE HAVING A CARDIAC ARREST RN pic.twitter.com/CslHwr84xJ — jaza (@driverofafi) February 20, 2022

LUKE HEMMINGS GOT MARRIED? — Rhea¹ᴰ ❤️|| misses 5sos (@rhea_malik99) February 20, 2022

LUKE HEMMINGS STANS ARE WE STILL BREATHING? CAUSE YA KNOW… IM FUCKING NOT — ash ♡ IS WATCHING THE SNC NEW SERIES (@alwaysforIuke) February 19, 2022

If Luke and Sierra did indeed get hitched, Luke wouldn't be the first 5SOS member to do so. In January 2021, Michael Clifford married his longtime girlfriend Crystal Leigh.

However, Micheal didn't reveal the news until January 2022 following their first wedding anniversary.

Congratulations to Luke and Sierra!