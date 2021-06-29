5SOS' Luke Hemmings announces first solo single When Facing the Things We Turn Away From

29 June 2021, 11:50

By Sam Prance

'When Facing the Things We Turn Away From' is Luke Hemmings' debut solo project outside of 5 Seconds of Summer.

Luke Hemmings has officially announced his debut solo single, 'When Facing the Things We Turn Away From', is out tonight.

Last year, 5 Second of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin surprised fans by releasing his first solo music outside of the band. In September, he released his debut solo single 'Skinny Skinny' and announced his debut solo album writing: "It brings me the greatest joy of all that I am in a band that allows me to create freely inside and outside of it. I can’t wait for you to hear it."

READ MORE: You can now rent 5SOS star Michael Clifford's home on Airbnb

Now, Luke has revealed that he has been working on solo music too and you can listen to the first snippet of it right now.

What are Luke Hemmings 'When Facing the Things We Turn Away From' lyrics?

5SOS star Luke Hemmings is releasing his first solo single tonight
5SOS star Luke Hemmings is releasing his first solo single tonight. Picture: @lukehemmings via Instagram

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Jun 28), Luke wrote: "Tomorrow 9pm PT", alongside an array of candid photos of him writing and recording music in a home studio. Luke also included what appears to be a single cover, with the words: 'When Facing the Things We Turn Away From' written on it. He also launched a solo website where fans can sign up for email updates.

If that weren't exciting enough, Luke also posted an array of Instagram stories of him behind the scenes in the studio and in them you can hear a clip of 'When Facing the Things We Turn Away From'. Luke sings: "All these memories maybe they were never mine / I feel the walls are closing I'm running out of time / I think I missed the gun at the starting line'.

You can listen to the snippet of the song in the video at the top of this page.

Naturally, fans are losing it. Here are just a few of the reactions so far.

It's unclear if 'When Facing the Things We Turn Away From' is a standalone single or part of a full album. We shall update you as soon as we know more.

What do you think? Are you excited for Luke solo music?

Trending on PopBuzz

Oli London claims to identify as Korean

White influencer Oli London has 18 surgeries to look like BTS star Jimin and now identifies as Korean

Viral

Gabbie Hanna: Escape The Night drama with Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda explained

The Gabbie Hanna Escape The Night drama with Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda explained

YouTubers

The best Love Island 2021 memes

The best memes from Love Island 2021 (so far)

Viral

Halsey new album: Release date, Nine Inch Nails involvement and everything we know so far

Halsey announces new album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power with Nine Inch Nails

Halsey

How to watch Love Island UK 2021 in the US online

How to watch Love Island UK 2021 in the US online

Love Island