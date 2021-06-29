5SOS' Luke Hemmings announces first solo single When Facing the Things We Turn Away From

By Sam Prance

'When Facing the Things We Turn Away From' is Luke Hemmings' debut solo project outside of 5 Seconds of Summer.

Luke Hemmings has officially announced his debut solo single, 'When Facing the Things We Turn Away From', is out tonight.

Last year, 5 Second of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin surprised fans by releasing his first solo music outside of the band. In September, he released his debut solo single 'Skinny Skinny' and announced his debut solo album writing: "It brings me the greatest joy of all that I am in a band that allows me to create freely inside and outside of it. I can’t wait for you to hear it."

Now, Luke has revealed that he has been working on solo music too and you can listen to the first snippet of it right now.

What are Luke Hemmings 'When Facing the Things We Turn Away From' lyrics?

5SOS star Luke Hemmings is releasing his first solo single tonight. Picture: @lukehemmings via Instagram

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Jun 28), Luke wrote: "Tomorrow 9pm PT", alongside an array of candid photos of him writing and recording music in a home studio. Luke also included what appears to be a single cover, with the words: 'When Facing the Things We Turn Away From' written on it. He also launched a solo website where fans can sign up for email updates.

If that weren't exciting enough, Luke also posted an array of Instagram stories of him behind the scenes in the studio and in them you can hear a clip of 'When Facing the Things We Turn Away From'. Luke sings: "All these memories maybe they were never mine / I feel the walls are closing I'm running out of time / I think I missed the gun at the starting line'.

You can listen to the snippet of the song in the video at the top of this page.

Naturally, fans are losing it. Here are just a few of the reactions so far.

Luke Hemmings has solo music coming out. LUKE HEMMINGS HAS SOLO MUSIC COMING OUT! pic.twitter.com/TGSE2DWdFj — gracie (@gracieross430) June 29, 2021

LUKE HEMMINGS OFFICIAL DOT COM LUKE UPDATED HIS PFP AND LAYOUT AND HAS A WEBSITE OH YM GOD pic.twitter.com/94HdNwhPq4 — luke hemmings archives (@lrharchivez) June 29, 2021

LH1?????????????!?!?!?!? I CANT HANDLE THIS LUKE HEMMINGS pic.twitter.com/zFMWZIjkwy — luke hemmings details (@lhdetails) June 29, 2021

LUKE HEMMINGS NEW ERA ! I REPEAT LUKE HEMMINGS NEW ERA ! pic.twitter.com/2uQ7mSerhi — fer (@cthbestyears) June 29, 2021

not now sweetie, luke hemmings just made a music announcement and 5sos twitter is in shambles pic.twitter.com/yKyGuMwzr0 — fi fy fo fum (@chrryluke) June 29, 2021

luke hemmings ashton irwin

🤝

disappearing for months

and coming back asking us for our

email address without any information — ؘlara (@mgcscarz) June 29, 2021

It's unclear if 'When Facing the Things We Turn Away From' is a standalone single or part of a full album. We shall update you as soon as we know more.

What do you think? Are you excited for Luke solo music?