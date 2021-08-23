5 Seconds of Summer rank all their songs from best to worst

By Sam Prance

5SOS revealed which of their songs they love and which of their songs they hate in a Twitch live stream.

5 Seconds of Summer have officially ranked every single one of their songs from best to worst during a live stream together.

Last week (Aug 20), 5SOS appeared in a Twitch live stream together in front of over two million people. Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Luke Hemmings and Michael Clifford all went live on Michael's Twitch page. Shortly after the live stream started, the boys decided to rank 5SOS' entire discography, revealing which of their songs they love and which ones they hate.

From their official debut single 'She Looks So Perfect' to their recent hit 'Wildflower', the boys included all of their songs.

5 Seconds of Summer rank all their songs from best to worst. Picture: Brad Barket/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, @5SOS via Twitter

The boys found a 5SOS rank system on Tier Maker and began ranking their songs based on specific tiers: S for superior, A tier, B tier, 'Don't Stop' tier, C tier, D tier and finally, the "everybody makes mistakes..." tier for their least favourites.

During almost two hours worth of heated discussion, the band let slip how they really feel out of all of their songs and the answers may surprise you.

Up top in S, the boys put their classics 'She Looks So Perfect', 'Amnesia', 'Jet Black Heart', 'Youngblood', 'Ghost of You' and 'Pizza'. They also included songs like 'Beside You' and 'Wildflower' in the A category. However, as for "everybody makes mistakes...", 'Heartbreak Girl', 'Greenlight', 'Daylight' and 'Just Saying' all featured.

5SOS then posted the list on their Twitter page with the caption: "the one list to rule them all".

the one list to rule them all pic.twitter.com/u5wg7GU9zW — 5 Seconds of Summer (@5SOS) August 19, 2021

To find out how 5SOS came up with their decisions check out the full live stream: HERE.

How would you rank 5SOS' songs?