"The allegations being brought against us are absolutely and unequivocally false."

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains details of alleged sexual misconduct and alleged sexual abuse of minors.

All Time Low have denied allegations of sexual misconduct against the band and its guitarist Jack Barakat specifically, who has been accused of sexually abusing a minor.

Earlier this month, a woman claimed to have been invited on a tour bus by a "famous pop-punk band" when she was 13 years old in a viral TikTok video. In the comment section, the woman went on to allege that members from the unnamed band had "tried to take my bra for their nasty collection [and] offered me beers".

Although she did not name the band directly, many believed she was talking about All Time Low because she said that the band writes songs about "champagne and kids". This is thought to be a reference to their song 'Poppin' Champagne'.

All Time Low release statement denying sexual assault allegations. Picture: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Following the TikTok video, another woman came forward on October 25th under the Twitter username @ATLstatement, and accused Jack Barakat of sexual assault. The Twitter account has now been suspended.

The abuse allegedly started in 2011 when the anonymous woman was only 15 years old and continued until she was 21 years old. She wrote: "I now realise that I was being manipulated by a man who groomed me during a time when I was an emotionally vulnerable child." The woman also alleged that another member of All Time Low saw her being sexually assaulted by Barakat in 2016.

All Time Low have now addressed the allegations in a statement on Twitter, which read: "The allegations being brought against us are absolutely and unequivocally false. When a TikTok video gained traction a few weeks ago alluding to inappropriate behavior within our camp, we chose not to respond because of the glaring inconsistencies in the story and the apparent reluctance to mention us by name.

"We felt that a response would have elevated and escalated an outright lie and in doing so robbed actual victims of abuse of their very real and very important collective voice. We believe victims. We stand with victims. We have only ever wanted to cultivate and nurture a culture around our show and band that is welcoming, healthy, and safe."

The band also said they would be investigating the source of the "false" allegations and "seeking legal recourse". The statement continued: "It is with that in mind that we have to state with outright certainty that what is being said about us is completely and utterly false, but at this point it is of the upmost importance to us that you know we hear you, we stand with victims and we stand collectively for truth."

A statement from the four of us. pic.twitter.com/tazxZAKOkr — All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) October 25, 2021

While the four of us wrote this statement together, I feel the need to personally refute the claims being made against me and us, as they are 100% false. https://t.co/wa0jwA5TDt — Jack from MySpace (@JackBarakat) October 25, 2021

Barakat then retweeted the band's statement on his own Twitter account, and added: "While the four of us wrote this statement together, I feel the need to personally refute the claims being made against me and us, as they are 100% false."

