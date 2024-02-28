Ariana Grande calls out "terrifying" AI covers and people leaking her music

Ariana Grande opens up about her new album Eternal Sunshine

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande is NOT a fan of people releasing fake covers of songs using her voice.

Ariana Grande has opened up about how she feels about AI generated covers and people leaking her music in recent years.

Every week a new AI cover goes viral on the internet. Thanks to the latest AI technology people are able to generate covers of songs that sound almost exactly like they were sung by other famous singers. While some artists like Grimes have fully embraced the trend, many artists are sceptical of it and worried about what it means for the future of music at large.

Many of these viral AI covers attempt to imitate Ariana Grande's voice and there's also been a trend lately of leaked Ariana songs like 'Fantasize' going viral on TikTok. Now, Ariana has called out the AI cover and the people leaking her songs.

Ariana Grande calls out "terrifying" AI covers and people leaking her music. Picture: Steve Granitz/WireImage, Zach Sang

Just one search on YouTube and you can find Ariana AI covers of songs like Dua Lipa's 'Dance the Night' and Céline Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' with hundreds of thousands of views. When asked by Zach Sang if she's heard any of the viral AI covers imitating her voice, Ariana said: "What are we doing? Why? I hate it!" She then added: "It's terrifying!"

In the same interview, Ariana also slammed the people who've been leaking her music. She said: "Thank you so much. I’ll see you in jail. Literally."

As for her viral leak 'Fantasize', Ariana confessed that she didn't even write it for herself. She said: "That wasn't my song. That wasn't for me. It was like a parody of like a '90s girl group vibe. But [the fans] loved it, they loved it so much. It’s so corny, but it’s okay."

Ariana Grande on "Fantasize" leaking online 👀 pic.twitter.com/5VzT9GEhbP — Zach Sang Show (@ZachSangShow) February 27, 2024

However, for any fans hoping to see Ariana release 'Fantasize' on streaming, there will be a "version" of it on her new album Eternal Sunshine. Ariana explained: "I took the note and I kind of gave them Ariana’s version of that on the album. I would say that exists. So some of those seedling ideas from that time actually made their way onto the album."

She ended by saying: "But they’re completely different now. So although you’ve heard them — because you stole them — they’re very different now."

