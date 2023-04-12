Ariana Grande calls out people body-shaming her over her change in appearance

Ariana Grande addresses concerns about her body

By Sam Prance

"The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body."

Ariana Grande has called out people who've been body-shaming her on social media over her recent change in appearance.

In recent months, several videos have gone viral on TikTok in which people have been discussing Ariana Grande's body and comparing her current weight to her previous weight. Many of the videos have been posted by fans who claim that they are concerned about Ariana's health. In spite of people's intent, the conversation has sadly fallen into a form of body-shaming.

Now, Ariana has addressed the comments and suggested that people should stop commenting on other people's bodies.

Ariana Grande calls out people body-shaming her over her change in appearance. Picture: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, @arianagrande via TikTok

Taking to TikTok, Ariana posted a video in which she stated: "I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies. If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is… Healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy… We just shouldn’t. We should really work towards not doing that as much."

Discussing her own weight, Ariana added: "The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body." She explained: "I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy. But that, in fact, that wasn’t my healthy."

Asking for fans to be more compassionate, Ariana ended by saying: "You never know what someone is going through, so even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it, or has a support system that they are working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and with yourselves."

Following Ariana's post, many fans took Twitter to defend her. One person tweeted: "the fact that she even had to come online in the first place & acknowledge the negative comments y’all have been saying about her body." Another added: "Damn y’all need to leave Ariana and her body alone, but not just her, anyone in general."

Others referenced the fact that Selena Gomez recently posted a similar video after multiple people began criticising her weight.

my heart breaks for ariana :’( the fact that she even had to come online in the first place & acknowledge the negative comments y’all have been saying about her body. i thought we learned from chadwick not to speak on appearances when you don’t know what’s going on… leave her be pic.twitter.com/cmpGAQabFf — khalia. | stream people pt. 2🩰🪞 (@VERONASFILMS) April 11, 2023

Damn y’all need to leave Ariana and her body alone, but not just her, anyone in general. pic.twitter.com/LEhT8acVP8 — Shine 🅴 (@eyesforselenar) April 11, 2023

selena gomez and ariana grande shouldn’t have to go on a public platform to explain their weight gain/loss because of abhorrent criticism. its nasty, cruel and unfair especially today. pic.twitter.com/fVaNpmMjvj — ً (@letsmegetme) April 11, 2023

we need to apologise to ariana grande and selena gomez for making feel forced into explaining their insecurities pic.twitter.com/0NXxEd3ZLB — Ron (@midnightstrack2) April 11, 2023

People also took to the comments of Ariana's original video to support her. Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp wrote: "I love you". Meanwhile, a fan wrote: "I'm so sorry you had to make this video".

In her video, Ariana also said: "There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful."

We couldn't put it better ourselves.

