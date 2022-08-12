Ariana Grande fans resurface "disturbing" video amid Jennette McCurdy's comments about Dan Schneider

By Sam Prance

The Victorious creator's behaviour has been put under scrutiny following Jennette McCurdy's claims in her new memoir.

A video of "weird" scenes that Ariana Grande filmed for Victorious has resurfaced amid concerns over Dan Schneider's behaviour.

Dan Schneider is a producer and screenwriter best known for creating popular Nickelodeon shows like Drake & Josh, iCarly, Victorious and Sam & Cat. Dan parted ways with Nickelodeon in 2018 and, in 2021, the New York Times reported that the network cut ties with Dan after an internal investigation found evidence of verbal abuse towards his colleagues.

This week (Aug 9), Jennette McCurdy released her debut memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died and in the autobiography, she opens up about her negative experiences on set with "The Creator" a.k.a. Dan. In one chapter, Jennette claims that Dan shouted at her and forced her to reshoot her first kiss with Nathan Kress seven times, despite her being visibly uncomfortable.

In light of Jennette's story and her experiences with "The Creator," fans have resurfaced a compilation of Ariana Grande's "disturbing" Victorious scenes and the video has gone viral.

Ariana Grande fans resurface "disturbing" video amid Jennette McCurdy's comments about Dan Schneider. Picture: Nickelodeon, Charley Gallay/WireImage

Alongside Victorious season 1, Nickelodeon launched a website called The Slap where the characters shared original videos and exclusive content outside of the show. Some of these videos included, Cat's Random Thoughts - a series in which Cat Valentine (Ariana Grande) shared self-taped videos for her fans. All eight mini-episodes were written by Dan Schneider.

Yesterday (Aug 11), a fan tweeted a supercut of Cat's Random Thoughts with the caption: "everyone keeps bringing ariana grande for stan drama against jennette and idk why. let’s not forget, ariana is a victim herself from the creepiness of dan schneider. this is why she doesn’t talk about the role of cat valentine anymore. they sexualized and infantilized her. [sic]"

In the videos, Ariana, who was just 16 at the time, says suggestive phrases like: "Oh man, my uvula got stuck between that hamster's toes" and "I'm soaking wet". She also puts her big toe in her mouth, pours water over herself on her bed and attempts to juice a potato while moaning. The edit has now been viewed over two million times.

In response, one person tweeted: "This always felt weird to me and NEVER FUNNY". Another added: "It’s the fact as kids we laughed to this.. seeing this as an adult makes me sick to my stomach."

everyone keeps bringing ariana grande for stan drama against jennette and idk why. let’s not forget, ariana is a victim herself from the creepiness of dan schneider. this is why she doesn’t talk about the role of cat valentine anymore. they sexualized and infantilized her. pic.twitter.com/72MrdW2j33 — khalia. | brittany murphy hq (@VERONASFILMS) August 11, 2022

This always felt weird to me and NEVER FUNNY https://t.co/hEOpHADMsI — Andrs (@undrressed) August 12, 2022

It’s the fact as kids we laughed to this.. seeing this as an adult makes me sick to my stomach. https://t.co/16AS9PYViH — 𝙻𝚒𝚟𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙳𝚎𝚊𝚍 𝙱𝚒𝚝𝚌𝚑 🦇🖤 (@SatansIiIwhore) August 12, 2022

This video is so disturbing.



The fact that most of us grew up watching this show but never noticed anything weird about it is just mind-blowing. https://t.co/F5KB7Rb57n — rriz (@ybharriz) August 12, 2022

How many ppl this had to go through… from the writers to the film crew to the directors, the editors. To think this actually aired. The industry is sick as fuck. https://t.co/Q4TMS920El — • Lissah • (@iamthecreatress) August 12, 2022

In 2021, Dan Schneider did an interview with the New York Times in which he responded to claims made by people on social media that he "sexualised" the child actors on his shows.

He said that the posts were "ridiculous," and he denied any sexualisation of the young actors, adding: “The comedy was totally innocent.”

As it stands, Schneider and Nickelodeon are yet to respond to any of the recent backlash or comments surrounding the recent resurfaced videos or Jennette McCurdy's claims from her memoir. We shall update you if they do.

