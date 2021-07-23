Elizabeth Gillies reveals why she didn't go to Ariana Grande's wedding to Dalton Gomez

By Sam Prance

There were less than 20 guests in attendance at Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's wedding.

Elizabeth Gillies, aka Liz Gillies, has explained why she turned down an invite to Ariana Grande's wedding to Dalton Gomez.

Victorious fans will already know that Elizabeth Gillies and Ariana Grande are close friends as well as former co-stars. Since Victorious ended, Liz and Ariana have regularly been spotted hanging out, doing karaoke and supporting each other's work. Liz even appeared as a surprise guest on Ariana's Sweetener Tour in Atlanta and they performed 'Give It Up' live for fans.

Earlier this year, Ariana got married but Liz wasn't a guest. Now Liz has revealed why she didn't attend the ceremony.

Elizabeth Gillies reveals why she wasn't at Ariana Grande's wedding to Dalton Gomez. Picture: Bravo, Tsuni / USA, 2011

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!, Liz said: "I could not get off of work to go to her wedding because we would have to be cleared for like seven days to fly. So not only could I not tell anybody, but I also couldn't even ask for the day off and I couldn't get the day off. I would've been there." In other words, it was due to work and the pandemic.

In response to Liz's comments, Andy said: "Sorry to hear that," and Liz replied: "Me too. Me too." As it stands, Ariana hasn't revealed who actually did attend the wedding. However, People reported at the time that a representative told them that it was an intimate ceremony with less than 20 people in attendance.

It's great to know that Liz would have been there could she have been. We stan their friendship so much.

