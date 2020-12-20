Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez

20 December 2020, 19:06 | Updated: 20 December 2020, 19:13

By Katie Louise Smith

Ariana and Dalton announced their engagement on Instagram – and her ring looks stunning!

Congratulations to Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez – the couple have just revealed that they are engaged!

Ariana shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram after posting a set of adorable photos (including one of her gorgeous new diamond and pearl engagement ring), alongside the caption: "forever n then some".

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are engaged
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are engaged. Picture: @arianagrande via Instagram

Famous friends and fans have been flocking to the comment section to congratulate Ariana and Dalton on their engagement already.

Hailey Bieber wrote, "YAYYYYYYY!!!! so happy for you guys!!" while Tinashe dropped a simple, "Screamingggggg". Ariana's best friend Courtney Chipolone and photographer/videographer Alfredo Flores also congratulated the couple.

Ariana has mostly kept her relationship with real estate agent Dalton off social media. The pair have been together for just under a year, with Ariana confirming that they were a couple in her music video for 'Stuck with U' back in May. TMZ reported that they were first spotted together around Valentine’s Day, but had already been together for ‘several months’.

Congrats to Ariana and Dalton!

Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande tattoos: what do they mean and how m

Ariana Grande tattoos: All 40+ of Ariana's tattoos and their meanings
Ariana Grande brain scan

Ariana Grande shares "terrifying" scan showing PTSD effects on her brain
Billie Eilish Normani and Ariana Grande music videos

The best music videos of 2019 (so far)

Features

Ariana Grande "break up with your girlfriend i'm bored" filming location

Ariana Grande's "break up with your girlfriend" house was also used in a Selena Gomez video
Ariana Grande 7 rings

Who are Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' friends? A guide to her BFFs in the music video

Trending on PopBuzz

Ariana Grande Excuse Me I Love You Netflix release time

What time does Ariana Grande's Excuse Me, I Love You come out on Netflix?
Ian Jeffrey

Ian Jeffrey: 11 facts about the model and James Charles' brother you need to know

Celeb

QUIZ: Christmas songs lyric quiz

QUIZ: Only a Christmas songs expert can score 9/10 on this lyric quiz

Quizzes

Everyone is living for these butt-enhancing leggings on TikTok

These Seasum leggings are going viral on TikTok for their butt-enhancing properties

Fashion

This viral music test accurately ranks your favourite female popstars

This viral music test accurately ranks your favourite female popstars

Viral

Billie Eilish facts

Billie Eilish: 23 facts about the Therefore I Am singer you probably never knew

Features