Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez

By Katie Louise Smith

Ariana and Dalton announced their engagement on Instagram – and her ring looks stunning!

Congratulations to Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez – the couple have just revealed that they are engaged!

Ariana shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram after posting a set of adorable photos (including one of her gorgeous new diamond and pearl engagement ring), alongside the caption: "forever n then some".

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are engaged. Picture: @arianagrande via Instagram

Famous friends and fans have been flocking to the comment section to congratulate Ariana and Dalton on their engagement already.

Hailey Bieber wrote, "YAYYYYYYY!!!! so happy for you guys!!" while Tinashe dropped a simple, "Screamingggggg". Ariana's best friend Courtney Chipolone and photographer/videographer Alfredo Flores also congratulated the couple.

Ariana has mostly kept her relationship with real estate agent Dalton off social media. The pair have been together for just under a year, with Ariana confirming that they were a couple in her music video for 'Stuck with U' back in May. TMZ reported that they were first spotted together around Valentine’s Day, but had already been together for ‘several months’.

Congrats to Ariana and Dalton!