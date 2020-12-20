What time does Ariana Grande's Excuse Me, I Love You come out on Netflix?

Here's what time Ariana Grande's Excuse Me, I Love You is released on Netflix in your country.

Ariana Grande and Netflix are about to give us all our first early Christmas present in the form of a Sweetener World Tour documentary called Excuse Me, I Love You, which is set to be released on Monday 21st December.

Per the synopsis, Ariana's documentary film follows the Grammy-winning superstar on her sold out 2019 tour, "capturing the spectacular performances of the hits that have burned up the charts, as well as exclusive, never-before-seen footage of the internationally-beloved superstar at home and on the road with her dancers and band."

As always, Netflix will be releasing Ariana Grande's Excuse Me, I Love You based on the time at their headquarters in California. New films and TV shows almost always drop at midnight, Pacific Time (PT), which means the time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

Scroll down for the time Excuse Me, I Love You comes out on Netflix in your country.

What time is Excuse Me, I Love You released on Netflix?

Ariana Grande Excuse Me I Love You Netflix release time. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG, Netflix

When does Excuse Me, I Love You come out?

Ariana's tour documentary will be released on Monday 21st December, with the exact time depending on where you live in the world.

Excuse Me, I Love You will be released at 8AM GMT on Netflix UK & Ireland.

As mentioned above, the usual Netflix 12AM PT release time will correspond with the time in your country. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

Here's the list of Excuse Me, I Love You Netflix release times:

United States (PT) - 12:00 am

United States (ET) - 3:00 am

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 am

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 am

Europe (France, Spain, Germany etc) - 9:00 am

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 pm

Australia - 4:00 pm (Perth), 7:00 pm (Sydney)

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 pm

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

Where can I watch Excuse Me, I Love You online?

Excuse Me, I Love You is a Netflix documentary film so the only place you'll be able to watch it is on Netflix. If you're planning on watching with your friends but aren't able to meet up in person, thankfully you can use Teleparty (formerly known as Netflix Party) to host your own viewing party!

Now everybody say, "thank you Ariana!"