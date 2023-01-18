Jennifer Coolidge says Ariana Grande is a "very old person in a very young body"

18 January 2023

By Sam Prance

"I sometimes feel like I’m talking to someone ancient. Her take on things is so advanced."

Jennifer Coolidge has opened up about her friendship with Ariana Grande and why she loves the 29-year-old artist so much.

Fans of Jennifer Coolidge and Ariana Grande will already know that the two stars are close. Ever since the start of her career, Ariana has been open about the fact that she's a huge Jennifer fan and has often done impersonations of her on talk shows. In 2019, Jennifer starred in Ariana's 'thank u, next' video and, since then, the duo have maintained a close relationship.

Now, Jennifer has discussed Ariana in a new interview and said that the singer is a "very old person in a very young body".

Jennifer Coolidge says Ariana Grande is a "very old person in a very young body"
Jennifer Coolidge says Ariana Grande is a "very old person in a very young body". Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Speaking to ET Canada about Ariana and their instant bond with each other, Jennifer said: "I love that girl. She has so much cool. I mean, she’s at the beginning of her life and it’s like I… she is someone that is such an unusual story because she’s this very, very old person in a very young body."

Explaining what she thinks makes Ariana so special, the 61-year-old then added: "It’s really rare. I sometimes feel like I’m talking to someone ancient. Her take on things [and everything] is so advanced. I don’t really know how to explain her. I have never met anyone like her in my life."

Jennifer, who recently won a Golden Globe for her performance in The White Lotus, has actually credited Ariana with her own career resurgence.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer said: "You should know, it was sort of the beginning of a lot of cool things that happened for me. I was going through a dead zone, not much was going on. Then Ariana did this imitation on your show and you encouraged her. And then this ball got rolling."

She added: "My friend who is her age, Theresa, she was like, ‘You should DM Ariana.’ I thought it was such a good imitation and I was like, ‘No, she’s got like 260 million followers. We will never ever get to her. And I did it anyway and then this response came back. Next thing you know, I was going to her house getting fit for wardrobe for ‘thank u next’."

Petition for Jennifer and Ariana to star in a movie together!

