By Nicky Idika

Turns out you've been pronouncing Ariana Grande's name wrong your entire life.

Celebrity names. They're not always cut and dry. For example, the internet is still processing the recent confirmation from Chrissy Teigen that her last name is actually pronounced TIE-gen, not TEE-gen.

Now, thanks to a viral tweet, people are now also wondering how EXACTLY Ariana Grande's name is pronounced.

It all started when Twitter user @0hkatie said she was "today years old" when she found out how to pronounce Ariana's last name. She also shared a clip from the Kyle & Jackie O breakfast show in Australia, which showed Ariana pronouncing her name like GRAN-DEE.

i was today years old when i found out how to actually pronounce Ariana Grande’s name 🤥 pic.twitter.com/24caB2aoiP — Rosie (@0hkatie) September 13, 2018

The tweet has 32k retweets and 76k likes, which means that a lot of people were also "today years old" when they found this out.

The video shows a clip of Ariana Grande's August 2018 interview on Ebro's Beats 1 show. In the clip she talks about whether or not she plans on hyphenating her last name when she gets married.

When answering Ebro's question about her name plans, she calls herself "Ariana GRAN-DEE", which is probably different to how you've been saying it this whole time.

Okay, I'm shook. But WAIT.

Esteemed ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I would also like to submit into evidence, a clip from that SAME interview where she explains why she sometimes pronounces it as GRAN-DEE.

So y’all mean to tell me Ariana Grande’s name isn’t Ariana Grande and it’s Ariana Grande?????? pic.twitter.com/8amSurJNKI — G👀B (@ja_yduhh) September 17, 2018

In THIS clip, Ariana explains that she "grew up saying GRAND-EE" and that this pronunciation is more of an Americanised version, saying that she thinks of her grandpa and wishes she "said GRAN-DEE more".

So, now that we've gathered enough information...

How do you pronounce Ariana Grande's last name?

There's an argument to be made that, since Ariana pronounces it both ways in interviews (she recently joked about her name being a cup size on Carpool Karaoke), then both are technically correct.



Ariana says "GRAND-EE" often when referring to her grandfather but introduces herself most times as Ariana Gran-DAY. Like she said in the Ebro interview, we might soon get to a point where we all just call her "Ariana". Which is fine too!

Anyway, mystery (that was never really a mystery) SOLVED!

