Ariana Grande fans are "sobbing" over the Mac Miller tribute in her Fortnite concert

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande's Fortnite concert featured a special tribute to her late ex-boyfriend involving 'The Way'.

Ariana Grande fans are crying after the singer included an emotional tribute to her late ex Mac Miller in her Fortnite concert.

Over the weekend (Aug 6), Ariana Grande became the latest star to perform an animated concert in the Fortnite video game. In The Rift Tour, an avatar version of Ariana performed some of her biggest hits, including the likes of '7 Rings', 'Be Alright' and 'Positions'. Fortnite also launched an Ariana skin alongside the event so that fans could play as her in the game.

However, alongside the incredible animated theatrics, it was Ariana's touching Mac Miller tribute that really stole the show.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande fans think her Off The Table lyrics are about Mac Miller

Ariana Grande fans are "sobbing" over the Mac Miller tribute in her Fortnite concert. Picture: @arianagrande via Instagram, Fortnite

Since Mac Miller's passing almost three years ago, Ariana has regularly paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend and this concert was no exception. During the event, Ariana sang her debut single 'The Way' which features Mac. Not only that but during Mac's verse, Ariana's avatar climbed a stairway to heaven. Fans interpreted it as a nod to Mac now being an angel in heaven.

One fan wrote: "I’m sobbing! Ariana Grande pays tribute to Mac Miller during her Fortnite concert." Another added, "I'm just over here sobbing because Ariana was going up the stairs to Heaven while The Way was playing. I miss Mac." Someone else tweeted: "mac miller being a part of the ariana grande concert. my heart".

I’m sobbing! Ariana Grande pays tribute to Mac Miller during her Fortnite concert, the #RiftTour



Their hit “The Way” played as the singer’s avatar walked up the stairway to heaven 😭😭💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/hKUjkfB1Hg — Y A S M I N (@lifeofyassy) August 6, 2021

Everyone is debating whether the Concert was good but I'm just over here sobbing because Ariana was going up the stairs to Heaven while The Way was playing. I miss Mac. #RiftTour pic.twitter.com/wJBznrKSut — Nancy Castillo-Coronel (@NancyCastilloC9) August 6, 2021

They play Mac Miller in the Ariana Grande concert on Fortnite 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hg6mpiN3Lm — Nate Buxton (@NateBux) August 6, 2021

Ariana ascending a stairway to heaven while 'The Way' plays? We love you, Mac 😩 #RiftTour pic.twitter.com/6OB2ao7nbU — alyssa mercante (@alyssa_merc) August 6, 2021

ariana really had mac have an appearances with “The way” AND I JUST 🥺😭#RiftTour pic.twitter.com/IYElfP08x9 — emily♡ (@emiliaspov) August 6, 2021

Hearing Mac Miller at the Ariana Grande concert pic.twitter.com/7sZJAKFycC — Brandon -IWNL- ⚡️ (@Devout2K) August 6, 2021

mac miller being a part of the ariana grande concert. my heart 😭💔 — Serena (@SerenaTwitch) August 6, 2021

No. I'm not crying. You are.