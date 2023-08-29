Ariana Grande fans slam Matthew Judon for accusing her of causing Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande recently paid tribute to Mac Miller on the Tenth Anniversary Edition of Yours Truly.

New England Patriots player Matthew Judon is facing backlash after accusing Ariana Grande of being responsible for Mac Miller's death.

Last week (Aug 25), Ariana Grande released a 10-year anniversary edition of her debut album Yours Truly. The special project includes live renditions of 'Honeymoon Avenue', 'Daydreamin'', 'Baby I', 'Tattooed Heart' and 'Right There'. There is also a live version of 'The Way' which was Ariana's first collaboration with her late ex Mac Miller.

Despite Mac's passing, Ariana has included his original rap on the track with the live orchestra playing behind it. Ariana has also paid tribute to Mac in the audio video for 'The Way (feat. Mac Miller) - Live from London'. When the song ends, the screen faded to black with just the words 'Feat. Mac Miller' remaining on screen.

Many fans have been moved by Ariana's tribute to Mac. However, Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has now spoken out.

Ariana Grande fans slam Matthew Judon for accusing her of causing Mac Miller's death
Ariana Grande fans slam Matthew Judon for accusing her of causing Mac Miller's death. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Reacting to Ariana's tribute to Mac on Twitter, Matthew wrote: "Absolutely no one cares. Don’t be sad now just because he’s dead it’s your fault".

It's currently unclear if Matthew had any connection to Mac other than being a fan of his music.

Matthew's comments were immediately slammed by fans of both Ariana and Mac.

One person tweeted: "i really hate that we’re STILL having this conversation. mac was using before ariana. he had an addiction that he could not recover from. his pills being laced with fentanyl had absolutely nothing to do with her, but sure, let’s blame the woman who tried to help him."

Another wrote: "As a Mac fan.. this is not the take…. She can’t be blamed for his drug use, he knew he had a problem, tried dealing with it, and unfortunately it consumed his life and eventually he passed. You can’t blame someone else for his drug problem.. that’s not how this works.."

Of course, Ariana was not responsible for Mac's death and claiming that she was is horribly insensitive.

The beloved rapper died from an accidental drug overdose due to a "mixed drug toxicity" of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. The men who were responsible for selling Mac the drugs laced with fentanyl were all arrested and are now serving time in prison.

As it stands, Matthew is yet to delete or apologise for his tweet.

