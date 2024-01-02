Ariana Grande new album: AG7 release date, tracklist, title, theories and everything we know

Ariana Grande teases new AG7 music

By Sam Prance

Is Ariana Grande's new single called 'Attention'? Here's everything we know about Ariana Grande's seventh album.

Let me hear y'all make some noise! Ariana Grande is back and all signs point to her dropping her new album AG7 very soon.

Ever since Ariana Grande ended her Positions era in 2021, fans have been eager to hear what music she will release next. In the time since, Ariana has focused on her role as Glinda in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked and her makeup line R.E.M. Beauty. Outside of collabs with Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, she's taken a step back from music.

Until now, that is. In recent weeks, Ariana has begun teasing that a brand new era and album is upon us. With that in mind, here's everything we know so far about AG7 including the release date, tracklist, title, producers and so much more.

Ariana Grande new album: AG7 release date, tracklist, title, theories and everything we know. Picture: R.E.M. Beauty, @arianagrande via Instagram

Is Ariana Grande releasing a new album?

Yes. In December 2023, Ariana Grande began sharing photos of herself in the studio on Instagram. She later posted a video of her recording new music. Most recently, Ari has archived all posts on her Sweetener Instagram account. Arianators will already know that she previously used the account to promote Sweetener, Thank U, Next and Positions, respectively.

If that weren't enough, the bio on the Sweetener account is now an AG7 sign-up link. If you click the link, it takes you to an official Ariana page with a new Ariana Grande logo and the option to enter your details to receive updates from the star. There's also a new blurred photo of Ariana's red lips in the background.

When will Ariana Grande release AG7?

Ariana Grande is yet to announce any release date for AG7 or when the first single will come out. However, eagle-eyed fans have spotted that the date January 5th is listed in the coding of Ariana's site. On top of that, she's just discounted multiple R.E.M. products to January 12th leading fans to guess the single could be announced on the 5th and drop on the 12th.

If a single is coming out this January, there's every chance the album could follow as soon as this Spring. We'll keep you posted with any updates.

Ariana Grande has discounted many r.e.m. beauty products to $12, leading fans to believe this is a hint to music on January 12th pic.twitter.com/0F59KZ8V5d — 🍵 (@AG7Source) January 2, 2024

Who has Ariana Grande worked with on AG7?

Details as to who Ariana has worked with on AG7 remain sparse at the moment. However, she has posted many photos with her longterm producer Max Martin recently ('Into You', 'No Tears Left to Cry', 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored') on Instagram. She also tagged her producer Ilya ('Side to Side', 'God Is a Woman', 'Bad Idea') in a recent post.

As a result, it seems likely that both producers are involved in the project. It's currently unclear if Ariana has teamed up with other close friends and collaborators like Tommy Brown and Victoria Monét, who've worked on all her previous projects.

It appears that Christian Breslauer ('Industry Baby') has directed her new music video as she tagged him in a recent post.

What is Ariana Grande's AG7 tracklist?

There is no official word on track titles for AG7 just yet. However, fans think the lead single may be called 'Attention'. Ariana recently reposted photos of her fans wearing her R.E.M. lipstick shade called 'Attention' on social media. It also looks like Ariana is wearing the same shade in a photo teasing the AG7 era.

Fans are also desperate for Ariana to release her leaked song 'Fantasize' that's gone viral on TikTok but it's possible that she's scrapped the song entirely. We'll let you know as soon as we know more.

Ariana Grande shares posts of fans wearing her @rembeauty lipstick shade, “attention” ahead of #AG7. pic.twitter.com/fRKm4p69O8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 29, 2023

What is AG7 called?

Ariana likely won't reveal the AG7 title until the first single has been released. Nevertheless, if the lead single from the album is called 'Attention', it's a possibility that the album will share the same name.

