Ariana Grande fans slam lookalike Paige Niemann for launching OnlyFans cosplaying as her

5 September 2022, 11:40

By Sam Prance

Paige Niemann is now releasing 18+ OnlyFans content in which she cosplays as Ariana Grande.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ariana Grande fans are calling out lookalike Paige Niemann for launching an OnlyFans site in which she cosplays as the star.

Fans of Ariana Grande will no doubt already know who Paige Niemann is. Back in 2019, Paige went viral on TikTok after she posted multiple videos impersonating Ariana using Cat Valentine's voice and people couldn't get over how similar they look.

However, Ariana wasn't the biggest fan. Reacting to the videos, she tweeted: "i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."

Now, Paige is causing a stir again and this time it's because she's started posting adult content while dressed as Ariana.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande fans resurface "disturbing" video amid Jennette McCurdy's comments about Dan Schneider

Ariana Grande fans slam lookalike Paige Niemann for launching OnlyFans cosplaying as her
Ariana Grande fans slam lookalike Paige Niemann for launching OnlyFans cosplaying as her. Picture: Zach Sang Show, @paigeniemann via Instagram

Last week, Paige, who turned 18 in April, launched a new "18+" OnlyFans page with the caption: "exclusive content that you wouldn't normally see from me."

In the photographs promoting the site, Paige wears lingerie and sports Ariana cosplay makeup. While Paige bears a resemblance to Ariana IRL, she uses makeup to fully transform into the singer.

As soon as Ariana fans found out, they were quick to slam Paige. One fan wrote: "Paige Niemann starting an OF cosplaying as Ariana Grande is one of the most disrespectful things i’ve ever seen. In my opinion this is going too far and is disgusting, weird and INSANELY DISRESPECTFUL."

Another added: "ariana said multiple times that impersonators make her uncomfortable and not only paige niemann decided to give 0 shits about it, but she leveled up her creepiness by cosplaying as ariana on her of... why hasn't this girl got sued yet is beyond me".

As it stands Ariana is yet to address Paige's account and Paige is yet to address the backlash. We shall update you if either of them do.

Read more Ariana Grande news here:

WATCH: Rina Sawayama paints a self-portrait and answers questions about her life

Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande tattoos: what do they mean and how m

Ariana Grande tattoos: All 40+ of Ariana's tattoos and their meanings

Ariana Grande brain scan

Ariana Grande shares "terrifying" scan showing PTSD effects on her brain

Billie Eilish Normani and Ariana Grande music videos

The best music videos of 2019 (so far)

Features

Ariana Grande "break up with your girlfriend i'm bored" filming location

Ariana Grande's "break up with your girlfriend" house was also used in a Selena Gomez video
Ariana Grande 7 rings

Who are Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' friends? A guide to her BFFs in the music video

Trending on PopBuzz

Jameela Jamil says the Lea Michele can’t read memes are "ableist" and not funny

Jameela Jamil says the Lea Michele 'can’t read memes' are "ableist" and not funny

Viral

Olivia Wilde forced to remove even more sex scenes from original Don't Worry Darling trailer

Olivia Wilde was forced to remove 'sex acts' from original Don't Worry Darling trailer

News

KJ Apa becomes a Samoan chief in traditional ceremony

KJ Apa made Samoan chief of his village in a traditional ceremony

Celeb

Ross Lynch says he wasn’t allowed to kiss or take his shirt off in Teen Beach Movie

Ross Lynch says he wasn’t allowed to kiss or take his shirt off in Teen Beach Movie

News

Harry Styles fans hit with huge price surge on Love on Tour tickets

Harry Styles fan furious after paying £700 on two tickets due to Ticketmaster’s price surge

Harry Styles

Lea Michele responds to claims that she was racist to her Glee co-stars

Lea Michele responds to claims that she was racist to her Glee co-stars

News