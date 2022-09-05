Ariana Grande fans slam lookalike Paige Niemann for launching OnlyFans cosplaying as her

By Sam Prance

Paige Niemann is now releasing 18+ OnlyFans content in which she cosplays as Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande fans are calling out lookalike Paige Niemann for launching an OnlyFans site in which she cosplays as the star.

Fans of Ariana Grande will no doubt already know who Paige Niemann is. Back in 2019, Paige went viral on TikTok after she posted multiple videos impersonating Ariana using Cat Valentine's voice and people couldn't get over how similar they look.

However, Ariana wasn't the biggest fan. Reacting to the videos, she tweeted: "i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."

Now, Paige is causing a stir again and this time it's because she's started posting adult content while dressed as Ariana.

Ariana Grande fans slam lookalike Paige Niemann for launching OnlyFans cosplaying as her. Picture: Zach Sang Show, @paigeniemann via Instagram

Last week, Paige, who turned 18 in April, launched a new "18+" OnlyFans page with the caption: "exclusive content that you wouldn't normally see from me."

In the photographs promoting the site, Paige wears lingerie and sports Ariana cosplay makeup. While Paige bears a resemblance to Ariana IRL, she uses makeup to fully transform into the singer.

Fans call out Ariana Grande cosplayer Paige Niemann for starting an OnlyFans under the guise of the singer. pic.twitter.com/zxawp5CCo9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 3, 2022

As soon as Ariana fans found out, they were quick to slam Paige. One fan wrote: "Paige Niemann starting an OF cosplaying as Ariana Grande is one of the most disrespectful things i’ve ever seen. In my opinion this is going too far and is disgusting, weird and INSANELY DISRESPECTFUL."

Another added: "ariana said multiple times that impersonators make her uncomfortable and not only paige niemann decided to give 0 shits about it, but she leveled up her creepiness by cosplaying as ariana on her of... why hasn't this girl got sued yet is beyond me".

Paige Niemann starting an OF cosplaying as Ariana Grande is one of the most disrespectful things i’ve ever seen.



In my opinion this is going too far and is disgusting, weird and INSANELY DISRESPECTFUL. pic.twitter.com/1HHP91DAgG — kayIah 🦭 (@obviousbyari) September 2, 2022

ariana said multiple times that impersonators make her uncomfortable and not only paige niemann decided to give 0 shits about it, but she leveled up her creepiness by cosplaying as ariana on her of... why hasn't this girl got sued yet is beyond me — gio 廿 -69 -321 (@ghostinyibo) September 2, 2022

nah with all due respect, i diddn’t give a fuck about paige niemann cause all the things she did was simply for attention. but starting a only fans and cosplaying as ariana grande is really weird and disgusting. just be yourself for once. — eef (@beersdevil) September 3, 2022

the fact that paige niemann is STILL behaving this way after more than two and a half years is so wild. that's nearly three years of your life you're behaving like someone else 😭 — ‏ً (@thelightalex) September 4, 2022

As it stands Ariana is yet to address Paige's account and Paige is yet to address the backlash. We shall update you if either of them do.

