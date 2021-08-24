Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty: Everything we know about her makeup line so far

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande appears to be launching a brand new beauty line called R.E.M. Beauty. Here's all the info about it.

Ariana Grande fans assemble. It looks like the 28-year-old is about to launch her very first makeup line called R.E.M. Beauty.

Ariana Grande is no stranger to the cosmetics industry. Over the past few years, Ariana has established herself as one of the biggest names in celebrity fragrances with nine perfumes to date. Back in 2019, Ariana trademarked the name of her song and album 'thank u, next' for beauty products, and now she appears to be starting a beauty line under a different name.

Billboards for R.E.M. Beauty have suddenly popped up around the world and all the clues suggest that it's Ariana's brand.

What does R.E.M. stand for? The meaning explained

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty: What does it stand for? Everything we know so far. Picture: Republic Records, @dougmiddlebrook via Instagram

R.E.M. stands for 'rapid eye movement' and it refers to the state of sleep in which you dream. R.E.M. Beauty essentially stands for 'dream beauty'. The reason that people are certain that it's Ariana's brand is because she has a song on her Sweetener album called 'R.E.M.' and the font on all of the billboards is reminiscent of her own thank u, next era font.

Not only that but R.E.M. Beauty social media accounts have appeared on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and eagle-eyed fans have spotted that Ariana's mother, Joan Grande, already follows them. Ariana's best friend, Doug Middlebrook, has also shared Instagram stories posing in front of the R.E.M. billboards. In other words, it's definitely Ariana's brand.

When does R.E.M. Beauty launch? What will it sell?

“rem beauty is fake” then what is this HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/eKuplJWxNj — sanaa ❀ is seeing jannah in two days ! ♡ (@remsanaa) August 23, 2021

REM BEAUTY WEBSITE IS UP AND JOAN IS FOLLOWING THE INSTA ?? WE WON pic.twitter.com/8JD2D219FS — ayana (@povgolden) August 23, 2021

DOUG POSTED ABOUT REM BEAUTY OMGGGG ITS REAL AND COMING!!!! pic.twitter.com/3xskfceQsz — Nagiba🤍 (@povpositions12) August 23, 2021

it joan follows the rem beauty account and if doug confirmed, ITS MF HAPPENING YA’LL!!! — megan📁 (@swtwrld) August 23, 2021

As it stands, there's no official release date for R.E.M. Beauty or product information. However, if you visit rembeauty.com, it will give you an option to sign up to their mailing list for updates. You will then receive an email titled "hello dreamer" with the tagline "vivid dreams. limited possibilities", and a "loading" image, as well as links to R.E.M. Beauty's socials.

Ariana is the latest in a long line of celebrities to launch a beauty line. Stars like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and more have all had successful forays into the beauty world. We can't wait to see what Ariana does.