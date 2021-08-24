Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty: Everything we know about her makeup line so far

24 August 2021, 12:40

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande appears to be launching a brand new beauty line called R.E.M. Beauty. Here's all the info about it.

Ariana Grande fans assemble. It looks like the 28-year-old is about to launch her very first makeup line called R.E.M. Beauty.

Ariana Grande is no stranger to the cosmetics industry. Over the past few years, Ariana has established herself as one of the biggest names in celebrity fragrances with nine perfumes to date. Back in 2019, Ariana trademarked the name of her song and album 'thank u, next' for beauty products, and now she appears to be starting a beauty line under a different name.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande fans are "sobbing" over the Mac Miller tribute in her Fortnite concert

Billboards for R.E.M. Beauty have suddenly popped up around the world and all the clues suggest that it's Ariana's brand.

What does R.E.M. stand for? The meaning explained

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty: What does it stand for? Everything we know so far
Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty: What does it stand for? Everything we know so far. Picture: Republic Records, @dougmiddlebrook via Instagram

R.E.M. stands for 'rapid eye movement' and it refers to the state of sleep in which you dream. R.E.M. Beauty essentially stands for 'dream beauty'. The reason that people are certain that it's Ariana's brand is because she has a song on her Sweetener album called 'R.E.M.' and the font on all of the billboards is reminiscent of her own thank u, next era font.

Not only that but R.E.M. Beauty social media accounts have appeared on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and eagle-eyed fans have spotted that Ariana's mother, Joan Grande, already follows them. Ariana's best friend, Doug Middlebrook, has also shared Instagram stories posing in front of the R.E.M. billboards. In other words, it's definitely Ariana's brand.

When does R.E.M. Beauty launch? What will it sell?

As it stands, there's no official release date for R.E.M. Beauty or product information. However, if you visit rembeauty.com, it will give you an option to sign up to their mailing list for updates. You will then receive an email titled "hello dreamer" with the tagline "vivid dreams. limited possibilities", and a "loading" image, as well as links to R.E.M. Beauty's socials.

Ariana is the latest in a long line of celebrities to launch a beauty line. Stars like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and more have all had successful forays into the beauty world. We can't wait to see what Ariana does.

Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande tattoos: what do they mean and how m

Ariana Grande tattoos: All 40+ of Ariana's tattoos and their meanings
Ariana Grande brain scan

Ariana Grande shares "terrifying" scan showing PTSD effects on her brain
Billie Eilish Normani and Ariana Grande music videos

The best music videos of 2019 (so far)

Features

Ariana Grande "break up with your girlfriend i'm bored" filming location

Ariana Grande's "break up with your girlfriend" house was also used in a Selena Gomez video
Ariana Grande 7 rings

Who are Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' friends? A guide to her BFFs in the music video

Trending on PopBuzz

Lizzo has stopped wearing deodorant and claims she "smells better"

Lizzo has stopped wearing deodorant and claims she "smells better"

Lizzo

Tom Holland and Zendaya fans are sobbing over photos of them at a wedding

Tom Holland and Zendaya fans are sobbing over photos of them at a wedding

Celeb

Too Hot To Handle season 3 annoucement

Netflix confirm Too Hot To Handle season 3 is returning this winter

News

Met Gala seating chart 2021: Who is on the guest list?

Met Gala seating chart 2021: Viral fake table plan causes outrage

Celeb

Charity Kase apologises for using "disgusting and offensive" racist language

Drag Race UK's Charity Kase apologises for using "disgusting and offensive" racist language

RuPaul's Drag Race

Olivia Rodrigo accused of "copying" Rina Sawayama with Brutal video

Olivia Rodrigo accused of "ripping off" Rina Sawayama with Brutal video

Olivia Rodrigo