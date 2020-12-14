Ariana Grande ends Victoria Justice feud rumours with Instagram post

14 December 2020, 11:48 | Updated: 14 December 2020, 11:55

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice are officially friends. End of.

Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice have officially ended any speculation that there's bad blood between them on Instagram.

Ever since Victorious debuted in 2010, there have been multiple rumours of a feud between lead actress Victoria Justice and her co-star Ariana Grande. Ariana is notably close friends with the rest of the Victorious cast. Liz Gillies, Daniella Monet and Matt Bennett all still hang out with her often, both in and out of public, and they even starred in her 'thank u, next' video.

READ MORE: Dixie D'Amelio responds to Ariana Grande dragging TikTok stars

Meanwhile, Ariana and Victoria seemed to have grown apart. However, it looks like the beloved stars are close again now.

Ariana Grande ends Victoria Justice feud rumours with Instagram post
Ariana Grande ends Victoria Justice feud rumours with Instagram post. Picture: @arianagrande via Instagram, Kevin Mazur/KCA2014/WireImage

In March, Ariana and Victoria reunited virtually with the rest of their co-stars to celebrate the Victorious anniversary and now, Victoria and Ariana have, once again, put any drama rumours to rest by supporting each other on Instagram. Victoria kicked things off by commenting "This is epic. Can't wait to watch!", underneath the trailer for Ariana's new Sweetener Tour film.

Ariana then followed suit. Taking to her stories, she posted a screenshot of Victoria's new single 'Treat Myself' and wrote: "congratulations my friend @victoriajustice. this is so so beautiful." Victoria has since reposted, Ariana's story and added: "Ari, ily. Thank you."

In other words, it looks like, not only is there no beef between Ariana and Victoria, but they've reconnected since the Victorious reunion in March and are genuine friends.

In spite of seemingly growing apart, there had never been any real evidence to suggest that Victoria and Ariana actually had any beef. In 2015, Victoria told Meredith Vieira: "Everyone thought that I was this bully and was mean to her, which couldn't be further from the truth. Sure we had our differences but everyone in the cast of Victorious was a family and I love them".

Anyway. My 14-year-old self can finally breathe knowing that the icons who played Victoria and Cat are friends IRL.

Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande tattoos: what do they mean and how m

Ariana Grande tattoos: All 40+ of Ariana's tattoos and their meanings
Ariana Grande brain scan

Ariana Grande shares "terrifying" scan showing PTSD effects on her brain
Billie Eilish Normani and Ariana Grande music videos

The best music videos of 2019 (so far)

Features

Ariana Grande "break up with your girlfriend i'm bored" filming location

Ariana Grande's "break up with your girlfriend" house was also used in a Selena Gomez video
Ariana Grande 7 rings

Who are Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' friends? A guide to her BFFs in the music video

Trending on PopBuzz

Tiny Pretty Things cast

Tiny Pretty Things cast: Who is in the Netflix cast?

TV & Film

Gregory Dillon

Gregory Dillon: ‘Describe myself in four words? Cries after sex often’ | My Life in 20

Interviews

Jesy Nelson facts

Jesy Nelson: 23 facts about the Little Mix star you probably never knew

Little Mix

Jesy Nelson leaves Little Mix

Jesy Nelson quits Little Mix: "Being in the band has taken a toll on my mental health"

Little Mix

The best mullets of 2020 ranked

10 absolutely iconic mullets that defined 2020

Fashion

Taylor Swift Instagram captions: The best lyrics to use

124 Taylor Swift lyrics for your next Instagram caption

Taylor Swift