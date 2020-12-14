Ariana Grande ends Victoria Justice feud rumours with Instagram post

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice are officially friends. End of.

Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice have officially ended any speculation that there's bad blood between them on Instagram.

Ever since Victorious debuted in 2010, there have been multiple rumours of a feud between lead actress Victoria Justice and her co-star Ariana Grande. Ariana is notably close friends with the rest of the Victorious cast. Liz Gillies, Daniella Monet and Matt Bennett all still hang out with her often, both in and out of public, and they even starred in her 'thank u, next' video.

READ MORE: Dixie D'Amelio responds to Ariana Grande dragging TikTok stars

Meanwhile, Ariana and Victoria seemed to have grown apart. However, it looks like the beloved stars are close again now.

Ariana Grande ends Victoria Justice feud rumours with Instagram post. Picture: @arianagrande via Instagram, Kevin Mazur/KCA2014/WireImage

In March, Ariana and Victoria reunited virtually with the rest of their co-stars to celebrate the Victorious anniversary and now, Victoria and Ariana have, once again, put any drama rumours to rest by supporting each other on Instagram. Victoria kicked things off by commenting "This is epic. Can't wait to watch!", underneath the trailer for Ariana's new Sweetener Tour film.

Ariana then followed suit. Taking to her stories, she posted a screenshot of Victoria's new single 'Treat Myself' and wrote: "congratulations my friend @victoriajustice. this is so so beautiful." Victoria has since reposted, Ariana's story and added: "Ari, ily. Thank you."

In other words, it looks like, not only is there no beef between Ariana and Victoria, but they've reconnected since the Victorious reunion in March and are genuine friends.

.@VictoriaJustice shows her support to @ArianaGrande by commenting under her Latest post on instagram about her Netflix "Sweetener world tour" Movie trailer,



"This is epic 😍 can't wait to watch! pic.twitter.com/hCGlCE8FKM — Ariana Grande LEBANON🇱🇧 (@ArianaGrandeLeb) December 11, 2020

Victoria Justice responds back to Ariana Grande via Instagram story:



”Ari, ily. Thank you 🙏🏼🤍” pic.twitter.com/Y0Zp4EOxEk — Buzzing Pop🍯 (@BuzzingPop) December 13, 2020

In spite of seemingly growing apart, there had never been any real evidence to suggest that Victoria and Ariana actually had any beef. In 2015, Victoria told Meredith Vieira: "Everyone thought that I was this bully and was mean to her, which couldn't be further from the truth. Sure we had our differences but everyone in the cast of Victorious was a family and I love them".

Anyway. My 14-year-old self can finally breathe knowing that the icons who played Victoria and Cat are friends IRL.