Ariana Grande manifested her Wicked role 10 years ago in a tweet

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande has been cast alongside Cynthia Erivo in the new Wicked movie.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ariana Grande will officially play Glinda in the upcoming Wicked live-action film but she lowkey predicted this would happen.

Earlier this year (Feb 3), Deadline revealed that Jon M. Chu would replace Stephen Daldry as the director of the new Wicked movie adaptation. Jon then took to Twitter to ask fans which actresses they'd like to see cast in the iconic roles of Elphaba and Glinda in the film, and fans of the musical began suggesting everyone from Lea Michele to Dove Cameron to star in it.

Now, we know that Broadway legend turned Hollywood superstar, Cynthia Erivo, will take on the prestigious role of Elphaba. Meanwhile, pop icon and actress Ariana Grande will play Glinda. And it turns out that Ariana manifested the whole thing 10 years ago.

READ MORE: Idina Menzel says Ariana Grande would be "amazing" as Elphaba in the Wicked movie

Ariana Grande manifested her Wicked role 10 years ago in a tweet. Picture: Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Alamy Stock Photo

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Nov 4), Ariana wrote: "thank goodness" and shared an array of photos of her celebrating the casting announcement with Cynthia and Jon via Facetime. Cynthia also sent Ariana a pink bouquet of flowers with a card saying: "Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you. I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you."

Meanwhile, Ariana also sent Cynthia a stunning bouquet of flowers with a card saying: "Dear Cynthia, honoured doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz. All my love Ari!"

Ariana Grande fans will already know that she is a huge Wicked fan who has regularly spoken about how much the musical means to her. Speaking to Zach Sang in 2020, the 28-year-old said that she "would do anything" to play Elphaba in the movie.

Ariana revealed: "I don't really have many dream roles. I already got to play Penny in Hairspray. Elphaba and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, those are my two dream roles... I would do anything. I would stand outside of the producers' office with coffee waiting for them to acknowledge me, begging to sing 'Defying Gravity' for them."

While Ariana won't be playing Elphaba, it turns out that Glinda was actually her dream role growing up. Fans have spotted that she tweeted: "Loved seeing Wicked again... amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole."

Loved seeing Wicked again... amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 2, 2011

Dreams can come true!

Click the picture below to listen to 'The Power Of Little Mix' on Global Player, celebrating 10 years of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, with exclusive interviews with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, as well as their closest collaborators and inner circle.