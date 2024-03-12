Beyoncé Cowboy Carter: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Act II album

By Sam Prance

Here's everything we know about Beyoncé's highly anticipated new country album Cowboy Carter, the Betty Black tour and whether or not Beyoncé is covering Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' and doing a residency at the Sphere.

She's one of one, she's number one, she's the only one and Beyoncé's Act II is finally happening. It's called Cowboy Carter.

Ever since Beyoncé began referring to Renaissance as "Act I" on her website and social media, fans have been desperate to know what future acts would have in store for us. Beyoncé then confirmed in the Renaissance liner notes that Renaissance is the first act of a "three act project". She teased that the acts were "recorded over three years during the pandemic".

Now, Beyoncé has confirmed that a new country album will serve as Act II and it is coming out in mere weeks. Not only that but Beyoncé's two Act II lead singles are out now and they're called: 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages' and the project is called Cowboy Carter. Oh and to top it all off, there are rumours that she's done a cover of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene'.

With that in mind, here's what we know about Cowboy Carter including the release date, title, tracklist, collabs and more.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Act II album. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood, Parkwood

When does Beyoncé release Cowboy Carter?

On February 11, Beyoncé starred in a Verizon commercial at the Super Bowl. It ended with her saying "Drop the new music". Moments later, Beyoncé released two new singles: 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages'. Both tracks are country songs. Beyoncé then took to Instagram to announce that Act II will be dropping worldwide on March 29th, 2024.

'Texas Hold 'Em' has since become an international smash hit topping the charts in the US, UK and all around the world.

What is Beyoncé's Act II called?

Following weeks of speculation, Beyoncé took to Instagram to announce that Act II is called Cowboy Carter on March 12th. She also added four limited edition pre-orders for Cowboy Carter on vinyl to her official store. The variants come in black, white, red and blue.

There are also four CD variants that come with an exclusive bonus track and there's official merch. Official covers for the project are yet to be revealed.

Before Beyoncé announced the name of Act II, fans guessed that the project could be called Rodeo, Redemption, Revolution and Radio Texas.

act iiㅤ COWBOY CARTER 3.29

What is Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tracklist?

As always Beyoncé likes to keep information like tracklists and songwriting credits secret until she announces anything. That being said, 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages' are listed as tracks one and two of Act II on Beyoncé's website. Similar to Renaissance, we imagine that Beyoncé will announce the Act II name and tracklist before the album drops.

There is also an exclusive bonus track on CD editions of Cowboy Carter.

Has Beyoncé covered 'Jolene' for Cowboy Carter?

A longstanding rumour is that Beyoncé has recorded a cover of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' for Act II. Back in 2022, Dolly was a guest on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and she said that she would love Beyoncé to cover 'Jolene'. She said: "I think she’s fantastic and beautiful, and I love her music."

Dolly added: "I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in a big way, like how Whitney (Houston) did ‘I Will Always Love You,’ just someone that can take my little songs and make them powerhouses. That would be a marvellous day in my life if she ever does do ‘Jolene.’"

Now in March 2024, Dolly has told Tennessee outlet Knox News, Dolly has teased that a cover may actually be coming. Dolly said: “I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album."

Whether or not is a full cover or an interpolation is yet to be seen but bring on March 29!

Dolly Parton indicates she cleared Beyoncé's request to sample/cover her 1973 hit "Jolene."



"I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about... We've kind of sent messages back and forth through the years."https://t.co/SFkWOotnzv pic.twitter.com/sK3Q3xLhnR — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) March 11, 2024

Who did Beyoncé write Cowboy Carter with?

Beyoncé co-wrote 'Texas Hold 'Em' with Brian Bates, Nathan Ferraro, Elizabeth Lowell, Megan Bülow and Raphael Saadiq. Country and roots musician Rhiannon Giddens also plays banjo and viola on the song.

As for '16 Carriages', she co-wrote the song with Atia Boggs, Dave Hamelin and Raphael Saadiq respectively. Steel guitar player Robert Randolph also appears on the song.

In 2022, Sol Was and Leven Kali, who worked on 'Virgo's Groove', were asked by Variety if they're involved in the next two acts of Beyoncé' project and they had quite an interesting response.

Sol said: "Who knows, who knows. We can't say, but we will say they're super fire." Meanwhile, Leven then added: "We can tell you everything is somehow going to keep getting better. Every time I hear some new shit I'm blown away. So like don't even worry about the next two acts." The piece was published in July and Variety later retracted those quotes.

Other than Ryan Tedder, no other names have been mentioned with regards to Act II so far.

We'll let you know as soon as soon as we find out anything more.

Is Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter a country album?

Before Renaissance was released, a source told Variety that it would "feature both dance and country-leaning tracks". Fast forward to the album and the "dance" detail was true but there were no country songs. The source also said that the LP would have songwriting credits from Ryan Tedder but Ryan isn't on Renaissance. Could he be on Act II?

Elsewhere, there was a theory that Beyoncé is going to reclaim genres created by Black artists with each project. Act I reclaims dance, we now know Act II reclaims country and the third could reclaim a completely different genre.

Adding to the country theories, Beyoncé released an IVY Park line in 2021 called Rodeo that was inspired by cowboy aesthetics. She wrote '16 Carriages' in 2019, so she would have have been working on Act II at the time.

And to top it all off, Beyoncé attended the 2024 Grammys wearing a cowboy hat.

I think #RENAISSANCE acts will showcase music genres created by black culture & seek to reclaim them: house, country, rock.



I’ll be all out gone if Beyonce expands the sound she made w/ Jack White on Lemonade.



& I do think she has something to say after that CMA performance. — Tati ⚡️ (@tatixtia) August 9, 2022

ACT II ROCK ALBUM CONFIRMED!!!! BEYONCÉ ABOUT TO RECLAIM A SONG THAT WAS "THEORETICALLY RACIST". CHANGING IT FROM BLACK BETTY TO BETTY BLACK.

I.E. BETTY BLACK TOUR



I.E. BETTY BLACK TOUR pic.twitter.com/Q2jCo55XXS — ✰ oniii ✰ (@__Onixivy_) October 24, 2023

we are officially in the CUNTRY era of Beyoncé. act ii is imminent.

The wait for Act II has been long but the hive never lost hope. Speaking to Variety in 2022, Nova Wav, who worked on 'Alien Superstar', 'Cuff It' and 'Summer Renaissance', were asked about Act II. They teased: "It’s coming. And it’s good."

In December 2023, fans guessed that Beyoncé's 'My House' hinted that Act II could drop imminently. The song acts as the end credits to the Renaissance concert film. Was it the end credits to the Renaissance era as a whole? In the one off song, Beyoncé sings: "Get the fuck up out my house". Was she literally signing off on the Renaissance era?

The Dream then told The Hollywood Reporter that he and Beyoncé made 'MY HOUSE' back in October 2023 to wrap up Renaissance. He said the intent behind the song was: "How do we wrap Renaissance up in a way without also trying to compete with it or make something that’s light-Renaissance?”

To top it all off, the morning after the 2024 Grammys (Feb 5) Beyoncé removed any references to Renaissance from her Instagram bio and the title: 'Act I: Renaissance' was removed from her website homepage. Beyoncé has now officially replaced the titling with 'Act II' and '3.29'.

