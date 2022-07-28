What time does Beyoncé release Renaissance? Here’s when the album comes out in your country

By Sam Prance

Beyoncé's seventh album is finally here. Here's when and what time you can stream and download Renaissance.

Beyhive assemble! Beyoncé is officially set to drop her highly-anticipated new album Renaissance in a matter of mere hours.

In the words of King B herself, Bey is back and I'm sleeping real good at night. After a six-year wait and many iconic projects in between (Homecoming, Everything Is Love, Black Is King), the living legend is now ready to bless us with her seventh solo studio album. We've heard the hit lead single 'Break My Soul' but 15 new bops are about to be unleashed into the world.

With that in mind, it's no wonder that the entire world is eagerly waiting for Beyoncé to stop the world (world stop! carry on) again with Renaissance. The record comes out this Friday (Jul 29) but what time does it come out in your country?

When is Beyoncé releasing Renaissance?

Beyoncé Renaissance release time: Here's when the album comes out in your country. Picture: Parkwood

Here's the list of Beyoncé Renaissance release times:

Beyoncé's Renaissance is scheduled to drop at midnight local time on July 29th. This means that, wherever you are, you will be able to stream and download the new album at 12:00 AM in your country. In other words, New Zealand already has the album and the 16-track project will gradually become available to everyone in the rest of the world hour by hour.

For fans based in America, there will be a simultaneous release no matter which time zone you live in. The album will drop at 12:00 AM (EDT) if you're on the east coast. However, for fans who live on the west coast, it's dropping at 9:00 PM (PDT) on July 28th.

What is Beyoncé's Renaissance tracklist?

1) I'm That Girl

2) Cozy

3) Alien Superstar

4) Cuff It

5) Energy (feat. BEAM)

6) Break My Soul

7) Church Girl

8) Plastic off the Sofa

9) Virgo's Groove

10) Move (feat. Grace Jones & Tems)

11) Heated

12) Thique

13) All Up In Your Mind

14) America Has a Problem

15) Pure/Honey

16) Summer Renaissance

Who did Beyoncé work on Renaissance with?

Beyoncé has worked with a huge range of iconic collaborators on Renaissance. Hit producers and songwriters including the likes of The Dream, Tricky Stewart, Honey Dijon, Nile Rodgers, Raphael Saadiq, AG Cook and Rami Yacoub have all worked on the record. Not to mention, there are multiple iconic samples from artists such as Donna Summer, Robin S. and Kelis.

Check out the full list of composer credits and sample credits below.

Is Beyoncé's Renaissance a visual album?

Over the past decade, Beyoncé has become known for releasing game-changing visual albums (Beyoncé, Lemonade, Black Is King). However, as it stands, she is yet to reveal if Renaissance will follow suit. We imagine that much more will become clear when Renaissance comes out.

