By Sam Prance

Bathrooms at the first date of the Renaissance World Tour were gender neutral.

Beyoncé is being praised after fans noticed that the superstar made restrooms at the Renaissance World Tour gender neutral.

Last night (May 10), Beyoncé kicked off her highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour. Just like the Renaissance album, the tour celebrates and pays tribute to the LGBTQ+ community. As well as featuring multiple references to ballroom culture, the near three-hour concert features actual legendary voguers including the likes of Honey Balenciaga and Carlos Basquiat.

Now, fans have spotted that Beyoncé is ensuring that the Renaissance tour is just as inclusive off stage as it is on stage.

Beyoncé praised for gender neutral toilets at the Renaissance World Tour. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood, @B7Album via Twitter

Shortly after fans were let into the Friends Arena in Stockholm for the first date of the tour, people realised that Beyoncé and her team had made steps to ensure that the stadium was more welcoming for non-binary and gender-nonconforming fans. The bathrooms in the stadium are usually labelled male and female but Beyoncé's team made them gender-neutral.

A photo from the tour went viral where you can see that a sign saying "gender neutral restrooms" has been taped over what was previously a gendered toilet sign at the venue. It's unclear exactly how many of the bathrooms at the stadium were made gender neutral but fans have since been quick to praise Beyoncé for making the restrooms more inclusive.

A person tweeted: "Anyone making an issue of this hasn't gone to concerts. The bathrooms are usually treated like they're gender neutral anyway. But Beyoncé making a point to recognize what's currently going on and do this is big!"

Another wrote: "Beyoncé making restrooms on her tour gender neutral is sooo slay i didn't even know you could do that."

Beyonce’s team is making all of the bathrooms Gender Neutral on the #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/hsPPxyHHEK — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé’s team have made all the restrooms at the venue gender neutral. #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/1yTNTxwuhf — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) May 10, 2023

beyoncé making all restrooms on her tour gender neutral is sooo slay i didn't even know you could do that — myrthe 🍅 (@delicatelyred) May 11, 2023

anyone making an issue of this hasn't gone to concerts. the bathrooms are usually treated like they're gender neutral anyway. but beyoncé making a point to recognize what's currently going on and do this is big! imma always be a fan of hers🫰🏽 — kᴇi 🌈 (@halfshikamaru) May 11, 2023

we love an inclusive queen! she knows her audience best — 444 (@anianashanez) May 10, 2023

Beyonce vs DeSantis is a fight I'm here for.



Florida's new trans bathroom ban would be in effect during Beyonce's August 16th tour stop at Raymond James in Tampa, FL. The stadium is government owned and subject to the trans bathroom ban, HB 1521. https://t.co/hzbysNJfLx — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé's gender neutral restrooms come in the wake of a huge rise in anti-trans rhetoric and legislation in the US, the UK and around the world. We love to see one of the biggest artists in the world clearly supporting trans, non-binary and gender-nonconforming fans in such an important way.

