How to get Beyoncé presale codes for Renaissance tour tickets
1 February 2023, 20:27
All the information you need on the confirmed presales, how to register, how to get presale codes and when tickets go on sale.
Please do not be alarmed, remain calm. Do not attempt to leave the dancefloor. Beyoncé has just announced that she'll be embarking on a Renaissance world tour in 2023 – and here's all the details on where to find presale codes to buy tickets.
Yes, the Queen has officially confirmed that she will be taking her Renaissance era around the world, playing in some of the biggest stadiums in those countries. So far, Bey has announced 24 tour dates in the U.S., as well as a whole host of cities across Canada and Europe.
Demand for tickets will no doubt be at an all-time high, so with that in mind, here's all the information you need on the confirmed presales, how to register, how to get presale codes and when tickets go on sale.
When do tickets for Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour go on sale?
How to access Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale for Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour
Links to access the Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration page for each individual Renaissance tour date are available on Beyoncé's official website HERE. These presales are available for ALL fans, including those in the U.S., Canada, and across Europe.
You'll need to sign up using your Ticketmaster account and you will then receive an email confirmation with details on what to expect next.
If you have been successful with your registration, you will be sent a unique presale code the night before the tickets go on sale. This code will be exclusive to your Ticketmaster email address only. You will not be able to share them.
When the sale starts, you will need to click the link sent to you by Ticketmaster and enter your unique code once you make it through the Smart Queue. You will then get a chance to purchase your tickets.
It should be noted that Ticketmaster's Verified Fan feature does not guarantee you a ticket, but it does ensure that fans are the first ones served – not bots.
When do the Beyoncé Renaissance tour tickets go on sale for the U.K. dates?
All the information for the various presales for Beyoncé's London, Sunderland, Cardiff and Edinburgh dates are available on the Ticketmaster website, including the stadium and staging layout.
- O2 presale - only O2 customers will be able to access this presale: Thu, 2 Feb 2023, 10:00AM
- LiveNation presale - anyone with a LiveNation account can access this presale: Fri, 3 Feb 2023, 10:00AM
- BeyHive presale - anyone who is signed up to Beyoncé's newsletter can access this presale: Mon, 6 Feb 2023, 10:00AM
- General sale: Tue, 7 Feb 2023, 10:00AM
How to access Citi Verified Fan presale for Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour
To access the Citi Verified Fan presale, you will need to register, and you will also need a valid Citi credit card or debit card. You will not be able to purchase tickets in this specific presale without a Citi card.
According to the site, if you've been successful with your registration, you'll receive an email telling you you've been invited to the sale. The night before tickets go on sale, you'll be sent an access code that allows you to enter the presale for a chance to secure your tickets.
Not everyone who registers, however, will be invited to the presale. If you do gain access to the presale, it also does not guarantee you tickets.
When does the Citi Verified Fan presale start?
Registration for the Citi presale (in Chicago, East Rutherford, Washington DC, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Houston) is open until Thursday, February 2 at 11:59 PM EST. This presale will begin Tuesday, February 7 at 10 AM.
Registration for the Citi presale (in Minneapolis, Boston, Tampa, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle and Dallas) is open until Thursday, February 9 at 11:59 PM EST. This presale will begin Tuesday, February 14 at 10 AM.
Registration for the Citi presale (in Philadelphia, Nashville, Louisville, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, St. Louis, Glendale, Kansas City and New Orleans) is open until Thursday, February 16 at 11:59 PM EST. This presale will begin Tuesday, February 21 at 10 AM.
Beyoncé 2023 tour locations: What U.S. and Canadian cities will Beyoncé perform in?
Beyoncé has confirmed a handful of U.S. and Canadian dates for the Renaissance world tour.
On the North American leg, Beyoncé will be playing in stadiums in 24 cities across the U.S. and will put on two shows in Toronto, Canada. Here's the full list so far:
- Toronto, Canada - July 7
- Toronto, Canada - July 8
- Philadelphia, PA – July 12
- Nashville, TN – July 15
- Louisville, KY – July 17
- Minneapolis, MN – July 20
- Chicago, IL – July 22
- Detroit, MI – July 26
- East Rutherford, NJ – July 29
- Boston, MA – August 1
- Pittsburgh, PA – August 3
- Washington, DC – August 5
- Charlotte, NC – August 9
- Atlanta, GA – August 11
- Tampa, FL – August 16
- Miami, FL – August 18
- St. Louis, MO – August 21
- Glendale, AZ – August 24
- Las Vegas, NV – August 26
- San Francisco, CA – August 30
- Los Angeles, CA – September 2
- Seattle, WA – September 13
- Kansas City, MO – September 18
- Dallas, TX – September 21
- Houston, TX – September 23
- New Orleans, LA – September 27
Beyoncé 2023 tour locations: What U.K. and European cities will Beyoncé perform in?
Beyoncé has added a whole host of confirmed dates for the European leg of the Renaissance world tour.
She'll be playing in England, Scotland and Wales, as well as France, Spain, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Sweden and Belgium. Here's the full list of European dates so far:
- Stockholm, SE - May 10
- Brussels, BE - May 14
- Cardiff, UK - May 17
- Edinburgh, UK - May 20
- Sunderland, UK - May 23
- Paris, FR - May 26
- London, UK - May 29
- London, UK - May 30
- Lyon, FR - June 6
- Barcelona, SP - June 8
- Marsille, FR - June 11
- Cologne, DE - June 15
- Amsterdam, NL - June 17
- Amsterdam, NL - June 18
- Hamburg, DE - June 21
- Frankfurt, DE - June 24
- Warsaw, PL - June 27
