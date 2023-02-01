How to get Beyoncé presale codes for Renaissance tour tickets

By Katie Louise Smith

All the information you need on the confirmed presales, how to register, how to get presale codes and when tickets go on sale.

Please do not be alarmed, remain calm. Do not attempt to leave the dancefloor. Beyoncé has just announced that she'll be embarking on a Renaissance world tour in 2023 – and here's all the details on where to find presale codes to buy tickets.

Yes, the Queen has officially confirmed that she will be taking her Renaissance era around the world, playing in some of the biggest stadiums in those countries. So far, Bey has announced 24 tour dates in the U.S., as well as a whole host of cities across Canada and Europe.

Demand for tickets will no doubt be at an all-time high, so with that in mind, here's all the information you need on the confirmed presales, how to register, how to get presale codes and when tickets go on sale.

(This article will be updated with more information about ticket release dates and other presale methods.)

When do tickets for Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour go on sale?

Beyoncé Renaissance tour: How to get presale codes for tickets. Picture: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal, Parkwood

How to access Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale for Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour

Links to access the Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration page for each individual Renaissance tour date are available on Beyoncé's official website HERE. These presales are available for ALL fans, including those in the U.S., Canada, and across Europe.

You'll need to sign up using your Ticketmaster account and you will then receive an email confirmation with details on what to expect next.

If you have been successful with your registration, you will be sent a unique presale code the night before the tickets go on sale. This code will be exclusive to your Ticketmaster email address only. You will not be able to share them.

When the sale starts, you will need to click the link sent to you by Ticketmaster and enter your unique code once you make it through the Smart Queue. You will then get a chance to purchase your tickets.

It should be noted that Ticketmaster's Verified Fan feature does not guarantee you a ticket, but it does ensure that fans are the first ones served – not bots.

When do the Beyoncé Renaissance tour tickets go on sale for the U.K. dates?

All the information for the various presales for Beyoncé's London, Sunderland, Cardiff and Edinburgh dates are available on the Ticketmaster website, including the stadium and staging layout.

O2 presale - only O2 customers will be able to access this presale: Thu, 2 Feb 2023, 10:00AM

LiveNation presale - anyone with a LiveNation account can access this presale: Fri, 3 Feb 2023, 10:00AM

BeyHive presale - anyone who is signed up to Beyoncé's newsletter can access this presale: Mon, 6 Feb 2023, 10:00AM

General sale: Tue, 7 Feb 2023, 10:00AM

How to access Citi Verified Fan presale for Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour

To access the Citi Verified Fan presale, you will need to register, and you will also need a valid Citi credit card or debit card. You will not be able to purchase tickets in this specific presale without a Citi card.

According to the site, if you've been successful with your registration, you'll receive an email telling you you've been invited to the sale. The night before tickets go on sale, you'll be sent an access code that allows you to enter the presale for a chance to secure your tickets.

Not everyone who registers, however, will be invited to the presale. If you do gain access to the presale, it also does not guarantee you tickets.

When does the Citi Verified Fan presale start?

Registration for the Citi presale (in Chicago, East Rutherford, Washington DC, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Houston) is open until Thursday, February 2 at 11:59 PM EST. This presale will begin Tuesday, February 7 at 10 AM.

Registration for the Citi presale (in Minneapolis, Boston, Tampa, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle and Dallas) is open until Thursday, February 9 at 11:59 PM EST. This presale will begin Tuesday, February 14 at 10 AM.

Registration for the Citi presale (in Philadelphia, Nashville, Louisville, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, St. Louis, Glendale, Kansas City and New Orleans) is open until Thursday, February 16 at 11:59 PM EST. This presale will begin Tuesday, February 21 at 10 AM.

Beyoncé performs at Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé 2023 tour locations: What U.S. and Canadian cities will Beyoncé perform in?

Beyoncé has confirmed a handful of U.S. and Canadian dates for the Renaissance world tour.

On the North American leg, Beyoncé will be playing in stadiums in 24 cities across the U.S. and will put on two shows in Toronto, Canada. Here's the full list so far:

Toronto, Canada - July 7

Toronto, Canada - July 8

Philadelphia, PA – July 12

Nashville, TN – July 15

Louisville, KY – July 17

Minneapolis, MN – July 20

Chicago, IL – July 22

Detroit, MI – July 26

East Rutherford, NJ – July 29

Boston, MA – August 1

Pittsburgh, PA – August 3

Washington, DC – August 5

Charlotte, NC – August 9

Atlanta, GA – August 11

Tampa, FL – August 16

Miami, FL – August 18

St. Louis, MO – August 21

Glendale, AZ – August 24

Las Vegas, NV – August 26

San Francisco, CA – August 30

Los Angeles, CA – September 2

Seattle, WA – September 13

Kansas City, MO – September 18

Dallas, TX – September 21

Houston, TX – September 23

New Orleans, LA – September 27

Beyoncé last tour was On The Run II tour with JAY-Z in 2018. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé 2023 tour locations: What U.K. and European cities will Beyoncé perform in?

Beyoncé has added a whole host of confirmed dates for the European leg of the Renaissance world tour.

She'll be playing in England, Scotland and Wales, as well as France, Spain, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Sweden and Belgium. Here's the full list of European dates so far:

Stockholm, SE - May 10

Brussels, BE - May 14

Cardiff, UK - May 17

Edinburgh, UK - May 20

Sunderland, UK - May 23

Paris, FR - May 26

London, UK - May 29

London, UK - May 30

Lyon, FR - June 6

Barcelona, SP - June 8

Marsille, FR - June 11

Cologne, DE - June 15

Amsterdam, NL - June 17

Amsterdam, NL - June 18

Hamburg, DE - June 21

Frankfurt, DE - June 24

Warsaw, PL - June 27

For all the latest information on Beyoncé's Renaissance tour, including the potential set list and ticket prices, click here.