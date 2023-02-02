Beyoncé Renaissance Tour ticket prices: How much are Beyoncé tickets?

By Sam Prance

Everything you need to know about the cost of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour tickets.

She's one of one, she's number one. How much are Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour tickets though? Here are the prices.

Yesterday (Feb 1), Beyoncé stopped the world, world stop, carry on when she announced the dates for her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour. Starting in Stockholm in May and ending in New Orleans in September, Beyoncé will be performing songs from her critically acclaimed Renaissance album for stadiums full of fans all summer long, and presales have begun.

What can fans expect to pay for Renaissance World Tour tickets? From seated to standing and gold circle to VIP, there are plenty of options. With that in mind, we're here to break down exactly how much tickets to the tour will set you back.

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour ticket prices: How much are Beyoncé tickets? Picture: Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images, Parkwood

How much are Renaissance World Tour tickets in the UK?

Today (Feb 2), Beyoncé launched the O2 presale for her Renaissance World Tour and, as a result, fans finally know the prices of Renaissance World Tour tickets and all the packages on offer. Below are all the options you can buy if you manage to get through the queues.

Seated - £56.25 to £199

- £56.25 to £199 Standing - £106.80

- £106.80 Gold Circle - £177.50

- £177.50 GA Early Entry Package - £221

- £221 Silver VIP Fan Ticket Package - £256

- £256 Premium GA Early Entry Package - £321

- £321 Gold VIP Fan Ticket Package - £341

- £341 Club Renaissance Experience - £372

- £372 BeyHive VIP Package - £769

- £769 Alien Superstar Riser - £1038

- £1038 Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience - £2400

Essentially, you can pay £56.25 to be in the gods or more to be up closer. Below is a map of the venue for reference.

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour map - London, UK. Picture: Ticketmaster

How much are Renaissance World Tour tickets in the US?

As it stands, Beyoncé is yet to reveal exactly how much Renaissance World Tour tickets are in the US. However, we imagine that the prices will be pretty similar to what fans in the UK and Europe are paying so use those figures as a guide. Official prices for tickets in the US will become clear when the first Citi presale tasks place on Tuesday, February 7 at 10 AM.

For more information on the Renaissance World Tour presale options, check out our extensive guide below.

