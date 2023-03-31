Beyoncé Renaissance visuals: Everything we know about the upcoming music videos

By Sam Prance

Beyoncé is yet to reveal the release date of the Renaissance visuals but fans already have some ideas.

It's been 84 years but still inside me coiled deep was the need to know...where are the Renaissance visuals? Do they exist?

Ever since Beyoncé released Renaissance, fans have been desperate to see what kind of music videos Beyoncé would put together for the project. Over the course of her career to date, Beyoncé has redefined pop as an art form by making visual albums. From B'Day to Lemonade, no other artist approaches music videos in the same way that Beyoncé does.

Renaissance marked the first time that Beyoncé ever released a project without any visuals to accompany it. In the press release for the album, Beyoncé's company, Parkwood Entertainment, teased that the visuals are "scheduled for a later date". Nevertheless, it's been eight months since the album came out and there's still no word on the visuals.

Don't lose all hope though. There's still reason to believe Beyoncé's Renaissance visuals are on the way. With that in mind, here's an extensive guide to all the theories about the Renaissance visuals and when/where we can expect to see them.

When is Beyoncé releasing the Renaissance visuals?

Beyoncé Renaissance visuals: Here's where and when you can expect to watch the music videos. Picture: Parkwood

While Beyoncé is yet to say anything official about the Renaissance visuals herself, there have been several clues/hints since the album came out that music videos, or even a film inspired by Renaissance, is in the works. Here is a full timeline of what we know so far and when fans think the visuals could be coming out.

1) Beyoncé releases 'I'm That Girl' teaser.

Hope was high and life was worth living on August 12th, 2022. Out of nowhere, Beyoncé surprised us with a one minute and 50 second video set to 'I'm That Girl' with the title 'Official Teaser'. In the video, Beyoncé cracks some eggs, sports some incredible high-fashion looks and makes her way around an abandoned bar. There's also an actual horse in it.

It's the moment at 00:38 that truly excited fans though. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it, two second supercut, Beyoncé can be seen wearing a total of 21 different looks in 21 different settings. In other words, the video appears to confirm that many music videos are coming, potentially a full Renaissance visual album. We were all so happy that day.

2) Shea Coulée says the visuals are on their way.

It's unclear whether or not RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 winner Shea Coulée is involved in the Renaissance visuals at all but she does appear to know about them. After noticing the demand and confusion over the visuals in October 2022, Shea took to Twitter to set the record straight.

While she didn't mention Beyoncé by name, Shea tweeted: "I’m not gonna say how I know this, but the visuals are coming. So stop asking that lady for them. She’s working overtime, and she’s about to deliver." Moments later, Shea deleted the tweet.

Shea potentially being in the Renaissance visuals? Pretty legendary if you ask me.

Shea Coulée says the Renaissance visuals are coming. Picture: @sheacoulee via Twitter

3) Syd appears to confirm a Renaissance film is coming.

As well as being an incredible artist in her own right, Syd co-wrote 'Plastic Off the Sofa' on Renaissance. In November, Syd shared a photo of some flowers from Beyoncé to her Instagram story. Eagle-eyed fans spotted that they contained a note from Beyoncé herself.

In the note, Beyoncé said: "Thank you for contributing so much to the film. I’m looking at the footage and you’re incredible. I’m forever grateful - B". Fans took this as confirmation that a Renaissance film similar to Lemonade and Black Is King is coming.

Shortly after it went viral, Syd deleted the story.

Syd (producer of ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’) shared the flowers that Beyoncé sent her recently with a note reading:



“Thank you for contributing so much to the film. I’m looking at the footage and you’re incredible…



I’m forever grateful - B”



VISUALS COMING pic.twitter.com/rRiTVJdrjU — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) November 1, 2022

4) Beyoncé references the 'I'm That Girl' teaser.

Despite announcing a world tour and breaking records at the Grammys this year, Beyoncé has remained quiet about visuals. Well, until March 25th that is. On March 25th, Beyoncé unveiled her first Vogue France collection alongside a new Balmain and Beyoncé Renaissance couture collection. Amazing, but the caption and what it could mean stood out to fans.

Alongside the cover, Beyoncé wrote: "Touching everything in my plain view, and everything next to me gets lit up, too." Of course, this is a lyric from 'I'm That Girl' but it's also the last lyric in the 'I'm That Girl' teaser before the screen fades to black. And the next lyric is: "You see it." Coincidence? I think not. (It could be a coincidence but let us dream).

Could the couture looks feature in the visuals?

🚨| VISUALS COMING?



Beyoncé’s caption are lyrics from I’M THAT GIRL, precisely the lyrics where the Official Teaser video stopped… pic.twitter.com/flQi6MqRug — BEYTHOVEN | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) March 24, 2023

5) Question...what is Spatial Labs?

Back in July 2022, Vogue teased that Beyoncé could be entering the world of virtual reality. They said that she is reported to "be working with the Jay-Z-backed studio Spatial Labs, which builds technology for the metaverse, and The Wave, which creates live interactive and immersive musical experiences."

In a now-deleted tweet, Iddris Sandu, who founded Spatial Labs tweeted a link to Beyoncé's website with the placeholder artwork for Renaissance and a tool emoji. Cut to March 2023 and Idris has announced the launch of Spatial Labs Music.

What Spatial Labs is still remains to be seen but fans think that the visuals could launch in collaboration with Spatial Labs Music and involve virtual reality.

Remember when Jay Z invested in Spatial LABS, the founder of the company, Iddrs Sandu. Beyoncé has been hinting at Spatial work since last year. She’s been waiting on them this whole time. 😭😭 but let me hush… and now Iddris announces “Spatial Labs Music”. These visuals are… pic.twitter.com/oD3vDhC47L — THUGGA (@THUGGABEY) March 28, 2023

As it stands, Beyoncé is yet to confirm any dates for the Renaissance visuals but it looks like something may finally be on its way. Of course, we also know that Renaissance is Act I of a three-part project so it's also possible that Beyoncé will wait to drop the visuals until all three acts have been released. In the words of Peter Andre, Beyoncé is a mysterious girl.

Have the visuals been scrapped? We doubt it. Have there been reshoots? Possibly. Whatever happens, what we do know for sure is that Beyoncé starts the Renaissance World Tour on May 10th. Whether we will have the visuals by then or not, that is something concrete to look forward to and there will at the very least be visual interludes!

We will keep you posted with any and all updates.

Where will Beyoncé release the Renaissance visuals?

Where the visuals will be released is yet to be seen. Beyoncé released her live concert film Homecoming on Netflix and her Black Is King visual album on Disney+. In 2019, Beyoncé reportedly signed a $60 million three-project deal with Netflix. Could the Renaissance visuals be her next Netflix project?

To throw a spanner in the works, Beyoncé also hosted two Club Renaissance nights in LA with Amazon Music back in December, so there's even a chance that the visuals will drop on Prime. Not to mention, Beyoncé will likely release a selection of the videos on YouTube too.

When and where do you think the visuals are coming?