Billie Eilish stops her own festival performance to call out security

By Jazmin Duribe

"Security, why aren’t you paying attention? Like, for real. One job, please."

Billie Eilish stopped her performance at The Governors Ball to call out security for not paying attention to an incident in the crowd.

Billie has been extremely busy lately. From the 2021 Met Gala to fronting the October cover of Elle magazine and some festival performances along the way, it's been non-stop for Ms Eilish.

On Friday (Sep 24), Billie performed at The Governors Ball music festival in New York City. During her set, the singer paused her rendition of 'everything i wanted' to blast the event's security team. "Security, why aren’t you paying attention? Like, for real," she said, pointing at the crowd. "One job, please."

READ MORE: Billie Eilish says she lost 100,000 followers over a picture of her boobs

Billie Eilish stops her own festival performance to call out security. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images, Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball

She then started singing a few lines of her hit track, before asking the crowd: "Everybody good? Are you ok?" The crowd then broke into a huge cheer.

It's not known what exactly was going down in the crowd, but a viral TikTok revealed that some of her fans calling for a medic. A source told Insider that they had seen three festival-goers vomiting. However, the issue was apparently nothing too serious or called for a medical emergency.

when she yelled at security during eiw😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rf7exz2JK7 — daniel (@buwygidan) September 25, 2021

2021 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 1. Picture: Getty

Despite the chaos, Billie called the performance one of her "all time favorites" in an Instagram post. Sharing a video of the energetic crowd jumping up and down, Billie wrote: "Last night was one of my all time favorites THANK YOU GOV BALL."