Billie Eilish appears to reference Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial in new song

By Jazmin Duribe

Billie debuted her new song 'TV' while performing in Manchester.

Billie Eilish appears to reference the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial in her new song 'TV'.

Last week, a jury ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The highly-publicised lawsuit was triggered by a Washington Post article Amber had written about domestic violence in 2018. The trial remained in the news cycle throughout its six-week duration.

Well, Billie has now appeared to mention the extremely public trial while performing on tour in Manchester, UK. The 'Happier Than Ever' singer played her unreleased song 'TV' while on stage with her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell.

She told the crowd: "We haven't played a new song live before it's out since 2017 or 2018. This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you."

Billie Eilish appears to reference Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial in new song. Picture: Getty

The song opened with the lyrics: "I don't wanna talk right now / I just wanna watch TV / I'll stay in the pool and drown / So I don't have to watch you leave." She then sung: "Sinking in the sofa while we all betray each other / What's the point of anything?"

Later in the song, Billie sang: "The internet's gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they're overturning Roe v. Wade."

The "movie stars on trial" are thought to be Johnny and Amber, while the reference to Roe v. Wade is surrounding the current conversation about abortion rights in the US.

Billie has actually spoken out about this before back in 2021, yelling "My body, my fucking choice!" during her set at Austin City Limits. This came after Texas passed a restrictive abortion law that bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Listen to Billie Eilish's new song 'TV' here.

There's no release date for 'TV' just yet but watch this space!

