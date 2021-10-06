Billie Eilish dyed her hair blonde because she was "terrified" of paparazzi and stalkers

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish has opened up about the real reason why she decided to change her signature look.

Billie Eilish has spoken frankly about her decision to dye her hair blonde and the reason why she changed up her green look.

Earlier this year, Billie Eilish switched up her signature black and neon green hairstyle in favour of a new blonde do. Billie broke Instagram records when she debuted the new style and she has since revealed on Ellen that she was inspired by fan edits to change her hair colour. She also revealed that she wanted to launch her Happier Than Ever era with a new look.

Now, Billie has opened up about the deeper meaning behind her dying her hair blonde and it's all to do with anonymity.

Why did Billie Eilish dye her hair blonde?

Billie Eilish say she dyed her hair blonde because she was "terrified" of paparazzi and stalkers. Picture: Doug Peters / Alamy Stock Photo, @billieeilish via Instagram

Speaking to Elle about her decision to dye her hair blonde and leave behind her instantly recognisable black and neon green hairstyle, Billie revealed: "I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity."

Billie then explained how her life has changed since going blonde. She said: "I went to a park with a friend, and I was like, ‘No, I can’t take off my hood!’ I was terrified of the paparazzi and these stalkers I’ve had. But my friend was like, 'Don’t worry: you’re okay. Nothing’s gonna happen.' And I took my hood off, and I felt like a new person."

Talking about fans who miss the old hair, Billie said: "The other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, ‘I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie. I’m still the same person. I’m not just different Barbies with different heads."