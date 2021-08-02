Billie Eilish says she's "obviously" unhappy with her body

By Jazmin Duribe

"I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate…"

Billie Eilish has opened up about being unhappy with her body and comparing herself to other women.

Despite being an extremely accomplished artist, Billie has had to deal with harsh comments about her figure. In 2020, Billie – who has made wearing baggy clothes her trademark – was photographed wearing tighter clothing than usual and she was cruelly body shammed.

Now the 'Billie Bossa Nova' singer, who has just released her second album Happier Than Ever, has spoken about her insecurities in an honest interview with The Guardian.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish fans think she drags Brandon "Q" Adams in Happier Than Ever lyrics

Billie Eilish says she's "obviously" unhappy with her body. Picture: @billieeilish via Instagram, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify

"I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate…" I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake," Billie told the publication. "Yet I still see it and go, oh God, that makes me feel really bad. And I mean, I’m very confident in who I am, and I’m very happy with my life… I'm obviously not happy with my body."

Since turning 19, Billie has started to wear more formfitting clothing. She famously rocked lingerie for British Vogue and the world was pretty gagged. Billie says she's now learned to "disassociate" herself from negative thoughts about her body.

She continued: "When I’m on stage, I have to disassociate from the ideas I have of my body. Especially because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything – they can be really unflattering.

"In pictures, they look like I don’t even know what. I just completely separate the two. Because I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate… Then you get a paparazzi picture taken when you were running to the door and had just put anything on, and didn’t know the picture's being taken, and you just look how you look, and everyone’s like, "Fat!'"