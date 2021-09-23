Billie Eilish says she lost 100,000 followers over a picture of her boobs

By Jazmin Duribe

"People are scared of big boobs."

Billie Eilish has revealed that she lost 100,000 followers after she shared photos of her boobs on Instagram.

Ever since the 'Happier Than Ever' singer burst onto the music scene her style and body have been a topic of discussion. Billie started her career wearing oversized clothing and quickly became known for unique aesthetic. However, after turning 19 last December, Billie started experimenting with her fashion choices.

Billie recently stepped out at the 2021 Met Gala in a form-fitting Marilyn Monroe-inspired dress which showed off her curves. And on social media, Billie has also been rocking clothing that shows off her figure – much to the disappointment of some of her fans.

Billie Eilish says she lost 100,000 followers over pictures of her boobs. Picture: Alamy, @billieeilish via Instagram

In one photo, Billie wore a Miaou tomato-print corset with a teeny bit of her lace bra peeking out above it. Sadly, she was soon hit with comments criticising her for changing her image and becoming more sexualised.

In a new interview with Elle, Billie revealed that she actually lost followers over the image. "People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing. I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs," she told the publication.

As time goes on, Billie's style will no doubt keep evolving. And whether it's her hair or fashion choices, people will continue to talk about it. Luckily, Billie has learned to take the comments with a pinch of salt but she would like to fade away from the toxicity of social media completely.

"The other day, I decided to wear a tank top. It wasn’t even a provocative shirt. But I know people are going to say, ‘Holy fuck, she’s dressing sexy and trying to make a statement.’ And I’m like, 'No, I’m not. It’s 500 degrees and I just want to wear a tank top,'" Billie added.

She continued: "I'm jealous of people who don’t have it. I really wish that there was a way to avoid it. Literally delete my account but still have contact with the fans. I want to be able to have both, but you can’t."