Cardi B defends Billie Eilish after she's accused of calling her "weird" in viral video

By Jazmin Duribe

"The internet is trying to divide us. They don't understand that you're my baby!"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cardi B has made it clear that there's absolutely no issue between her and Billie Eilish following a viral video that seemingly showed the 'Happier Than Ever' singer calling Cardi "weird".

On Monday (May 3), Billie and Cardi B attended the 2022 Met Gala. The theme for the night was "Gilded Glamour" and the ladies definitely delivered, with Billie rocking a corseted Gucci number and Cardi pouring herself into a jaw-dropping Versace dress.

The main event went pretty smoothly, but we all know that the drama kicks off at the after party. Billie and Cardi attended the same after party at The Standard in New York City. Cardi was actually hosting the event, which meant she had to give a little speech.

"Make sure you got your drinks, make sure y'all do your little lines. Whatever the fuck you have to do. We got to turn the fuck up. I want everybody dancing," Cardi said.

READ MORE: 25 memes from the Met Gala 2022 that actually nailed the theme

Cardi B defends Billie Eilish after she's accused of calling her "weird" in viral video. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

But in the crowd, someone caught Billie mouthing to her friend "so weird" while Cardi was up on stage. People assumed that Billie didn't like Cardi's alleged reference to drugs and concluded that there must be beef between Billie and Cardi.

However, Cardi confirmed that there's actually no drama here. The rapper shared Instagram DMs between her and Billie on Twitter as well as a sweet exchange via voice memo.

She captioned the video: "I hate the internet because one, how do y'all turn one of the most lit parties into drama?. Two, 'Ocean Eyes' is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my baby. Yesterday from the Met to the party, everything was drama-free. Why do y'all wanna turn everything into mess?"

In the voice message, Billie explained why she was saying "so weird" during Cardi's speech. "Oh my God, I was so worried you were gonna see that. I was fucking calling the people around you weird, because everyone was fucking coming around shoving their phones into your ass. I was like, 'Just look at her with your eyes!'" she explained.

Cardi then replied: "The internet is trying to divide us. They don't understand that you're my baby!"

Billie then sent another voice message but Cardi did not post what Billie said. However, we do see that she replied: "I hate the innanet."

imagine saying something like that in front of all celebrities, shoutout to billie pic.twitter.com/tM9E93mfmA — 𝗙𝗔🅱️𝗜𝗢ᴺᴹ (@FABIOTHEEBARB) May 3, 2022

Elsewhere, Cardi also addressed the joke she made at the afterparty in an Instagram Live. She fumed: "I make one joke as a hostess because I am hosting a party and it gets twisted. Why can’t every celebrity joke around and say slick shit?"

"I’m tired. I can’t be myself anymore. Anything that will go on social media is always bad. If I could click my fucking feet three times and go back to fucking 2013 when I was just a regular bitch, dancing and making money every single night, that is where I want to be. That’s when I was me."

Soooo basically absolutely nothing to see here! All is well between Billie and Cardi.

Read more Billie Eilish stories here: